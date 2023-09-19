Chelsea ‘Keeping An Eye’ On £30 Million Premier League Star

By Aaron Hindhaugh • 19 September 2023 • 13:40

Credit: "Chelsea FC Stadium Viewing" by markyharky is licensed under CC BY 2.0

Chelsea are said to be one of a number of clubs keeping an eye on Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsdale after he was dropped by Mikel Arteta on the weekend.

Arsenal made a pretty bizarre move over the summer to sign David Raya – seemingly as a backup option to Ramsdale – who was attracting interest from some huge clubs on the hunt for a number one, such as Tottenham Hotspur and Bayern Munich.

However, the Spaniard decided to join Arsenal and try to force his way into Mikel Arteta’s starting lineup despite their being an England international in his way, and fair play to the former Brentford man, he looks to have done just that.

Chelsea Keeping An Eye on Aaron Ramsdale

Ramsdale was surprisingly benched on the weekend against Everton despite having kept three clean sheets in the Premier League this season and now question marks have risen about what the future holds for someone with international aspirations.

The England international now has a fight on his hands to reclaim the number one spot and it will be interesting this week to see if he is handed a start in either the Champions League midweek or in the Premier League come the weekend.

According to reports, Chelsea are among the clubs keeping an eye on Aaron Ramsdale's situation at Arsenal 🗞 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 19, 2023

The longer that Ramsdale and Raya are fighting it out to become the undisputed number one at Arsenal, the more questions will emerge about Ramsdale, especially when top European clubs continue to sniff around him.

Mikel Arteta Looks To Favour David Raya

According to The Daly Mail, both Chelsea and Bayern Munich are keen on landing Ramsdale if his situation with the Gunners does not improve, and it’s no surprise to see the forme interested in yet another signing.

Chelsea brought in Robert Sanchez over the summer from Brighton but he’s been far from impressive and could well become a number two – like he was at Brighton – in the near future because Ramasdale would be a major upgrade for the Blues.

Ramsdale will be keen on playing first-team football this season, because otherwise, he can kiss goodbye to any hopes of dislodging Jordan Pickford as England’s number one for next summer’s European Championship, so a move away in January across London could be on the cards.