By Aaron Hindhaugh • 18 September 2023 • 13:25

Image of Arsenal's Emirates Stadium. Credit: Little Savage/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0

Fabrizio Romano has insisted that Declan Rice is very happy at Arsenal and is extremely delighted to have joined the Gunners this summer.

Declan Rice was a long-term target for Arsenal and over the summer, after several rejected bids and prolonged talks, the Gunners managed to get the England international away from West Ham, although they were forced to cough up a club-record transfer fee of around £105 million to ensure they beat off the likes of Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Manchester United to his signature.

He’s certainly proven to be a smart and incredibly important signing for Arsenal having played every single minute of the Premier League this season under Mikel Arteta and even netted his first goal in dramatic fashion prior to the international break.

It hasn’t all been smooth and easy for Rice as he’s yet to establish a solid mdifield partnership with one player having played alongside the likes of Fabio Vieira, Thomas Partey, Jorginho and Kai Havertz, meaning that Rice has had to do a lot of the work on his own to ensure the Gunners win every midfield battle.

Declan Rice Delighted To Be At Arsenal

Rice has already established himself as the player who will protect the back four with his entire strength and not allow the opposition team to get in behind easily having already recorded nine interceptions which is the joint third-most in the entire division (FBRef).

Romano has been speaking on his YouTube channel about Rice and how he is settling into life behind the scenes at Arsenal, as it will be tough to live with such a huge price tag looming over his head.

He said: “From what I’m hearing, the feeling between Arsenal and Rice is super positive. Arsenal believe that Rice is going to be an Arsenal player for many years, so a crucial player for the club for many years.”

Rice Becoming Key Player Under Arteta

It’s huge for Arsenal and their fans to see that Rice is enjoying himself both on and off the pitch and now looks set to become like a piece of furniture at the Emirates as he looks set to be sticking around for a very long time.

If Arsenal are to become a consistent challenger for the Premier League, then they will need someone like Rice in their midfield department as he is the enforcer that gives confidence to the backline but can also make an impact in the final third if given the license to roam forward by Arteta.