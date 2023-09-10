By Aaron Hindhaugh • 10 September 2023 • 13:45

Image of Arsenal's Emirates Stadium. Credit: Little Savage/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0

Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Martin Odegaard and Arsenal are now in discussions over agreeing on a new long-term contract.

Odegaard has turned himself into one of the best midfielders in the Premier League since he made the switch to Arsenal from Real Madrid back in 2021 for just £30 million, a bargain in today’s transfer market when layers are easily going for near and north of £100 million.

The Norweigan international has proved himself as a top-quality midfielder between the white lines for Arsenal, especially last season when he led Arsenal marvelously registering 22 goal involvements as the Gunners did excellently to push Manchester City all the way in a fascinating title race.

Martin Odegaard in talks with Arsenal over new contract

Arsenal’s captain made world news many years ago when Real Madrid paid £2.3 million for the then 16-year-old, but ultimately failed to make a meaningful impact but in turn, has more than made a name for himself in arguably, the best football league on the planet.

Since he bought to the scene back in Norway, Odegaard has been a player tracked by some of Europe’s biggest clubs including Manchester United, Liverpool and Bayern Munich, but they will all have a very tough time tempting him out of North London.

Arsenal are planning to continue talks with Martin Ødegaard over new long term deal in the next weeks/months — discussions ongoing 🔴⚪️ #AFC Ødegaard could be next top player to sign new deal after Saliba, Gabriel, Saka, Ramsdale, Martinelli and Nelson. pic.twitter.com/8cl34sRghY — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 9, 2023

This is because he is the captain and looks very much at him in a youthful Gunners side led by Mikel Arteta, but also because he could soon be tied down to a much longer contract, something that would force potential suitors to splurge a huge chunk of cash to land him.

In the last 24 hours, Romano revealed some good news for Arsenal fans, while it being a devastating blow for rivals, as Odegaard and the Gunners are looking to thrash out a new deal.

Odegaard deserves bumper deal after last season’s performances

The transfer guru tweeted: “Arsenal are planning to continue talks with Martin Ødegaard over new long-term deal in the next weeks/months — discussions ongoing.”

Odegaard is still contracted to Arsenal until the summer of 2025, but when a top player enters the final year of his deal, as the Norweigan would next summer, they then have all the power and would leave the Gunners helpless, and they must just glance across North London to see what happened between Harry Kane and Tottenham Hotspur to realise that.