By Aaron Hindhaugh • 03 September 2023 • 9:00

Jude Bellingham in action for Real Madrid.

Jude Bellingham continues to show why Real Madrid were right to spend £88 million on him this summer as he bagged his fifth goal in four appearances, equaling a record set by Cristiano Ronaldo 13 years ago.

Bellingham became one of the most expensive midfielders of all time this summer when he joined Los Blancos after starring for Borussia Dortmund out in Germany for several years and even snubbed interest from the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United to secure his dream move.

While many snarled at the price tag for a teenager and someone who’d only proved his worth in England’s second tier and the Bundesliga, which is largely dominated by Bayern Munich year after year, after his first four games for Real Madrid, that skepticism has certainly gone away.

Bellingham equals Ronaldo’s long-standing record

As Real Madrid turned out in their brand-new and fully refurbished Santiago Bernabeu – which now has a fully retractable roof – it was looking bleak for the majority of yesterday with Getafe proving stubborn visitors to Spain’s capital and even raced into an early lead.

That lead was canceled out in the second half by summer arrival Joselu – who is currently enjoying his second stint with the Los Blancos – but David Soria was inspired out in Madrid and pulled off four world-class saves as he looked to help his side pick up a memorable point.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿✨ JUDE BELLINGHAM… AGAIN! 4 La Liga games, 5 goals, 1 assist. To remind you… just 20-years-old. pic.twitter.com/mzJooN7uDA — EuroFoot (@eurofootcom) September 2, 2023

The 30-year-old Spainaird thought he had done everything possible with the game heading into added time, only for the shot-stopper to spill a long-range effort which Bellingham followed up on and managed to poke past Soria from very close range to send the Bernabeu into a frenzy.

English sensational proving to be a big hit in Spain

England’s star boy went crazy in the corner as he celebrated with both fans and his teammates and secured three points and maintained his side’s perfect start to the La Liga season, but there will have also been a sense of pride following his latest strike as he etched himself into Real Madrid history.

Having scored his fifth goal in just four appearances, Bellingham has achieved a feat that was only managed by one of the greatest of all time, Ronaldo, when he joined Madrid and got off to a blistering start that was only a sign of things to come for the Portuguese international.