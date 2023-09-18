By Aaron Hindhaugh • 18 September 2023 • 13:40

Image of Chelsea FC badge. Credit: Creative Commons

Mauricio Pochettino has publicly criticised Mykhailo Mudryk following his latest poor display for Chelsea in the Premier League.

Mudryk was one of the most sort after attackers less than 12 months ago as he was tearing up the Champions League and Ukrainian top division with Shakhtar Donetsk and it looked as though he was set to join Arsenal, only for the ever-willing spenders Chelsea to swoop in and land the winger.

While many were devastated from an Arsenal perspective and saw it as a major coup for Chelsea to land him under the nose of a rival, things couldn’t have turned out much differently as Mudryk is still searching for his first Premier League goal in Chelsea colours and has just one start to his name all season.

His first league start came on the weekend when Chelsea travelled to Bournemouth in search of just their second win of the season, but even that was way too much to ask for Pochettino and his expensively assembled squad with Robert Sanchez coming out on top of the player ratings, highlighting just how poor the Blues really were.

Mudryk Urged To Improve By Pochettino

Mudryk was hooked against Bournemouth after just 63 minutes in a game in which he failed to make a real impact and was handed just a 5/10 player rating by the Evening Standard with the Ukrainian more often than not making the wrong decision once he got into the final third which impacted Chelsea’s ability to create clear cut openings.

Following Chelsea’s goalless draw against Bournemouth – the first of the entire Premier League season – Pochettino spoke about Mudryk specifically and how he needs to see more from his Ukrainian international.

Mykhailo Mudryk vs AFC Bournemouth 63 Minutes Played pic.twitter.com/WReDVWC3n6 — ‏ٌ (@ftblwaz) September 17, 2023

“He is improving,” said Pochettino. “He still needs to learn; the Premier League is very fast, the speed of the game is so fast.

“I think it’s about understanding the game better, try to be more connected sometimes with the team.

Chelsea Continue To Struggle

“We need to give the time and to give the tools for him to improve during the season.”

It’s a sort of backhanded compliment from Pchettino who admitted that he is improving but also needs to see a lot more from his winger, suggesting that prior to this uptick in form, he was nowhere near the standard required to play for Chelsea.

If Chelsea are to have a good season and get anywhere near the top four then they need to start scoring goals having only netted five times this term – and three of them came against Luton Town – and Mudryk should be able to contribute toward helping that total improve.