Paul Merson has urged Mauricio Pochettino to get it together at Chelsea and believes Manchester United are already out of the Premier League title race.

Merson has been talking about the bigger clubs in the Premier League following another jam-packed weekend of football in England that saw Chelsea and Manchester United drop more points in both the title and top-four race.

Chelsea still have just one league win to their name this season and that came against newly-promoted and bottom-of-the-table Luton Town, and they’ve also failed to beat the likes of Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest.

That is why Merson has called on Pochettino to quickly get things together at Stamford Bridge before it all goes pear-shaped and they waste yet another season, despite now having spent over £1 billion on players under Todd Boehly.

Merson urges Pochettino To 'Get It Together' At Chelsea

“It’s not like Chelsea have had Newcastle’s start, then you’d understand,” Merson said. “You’d think: ‘We’ve got the big boys out the way and it didn’t work well but now we have to make some promising signs’.

“Bar Liverpool at home, every team finished in the bottom half last season. Pochettino needs to get it together.”

Chelsea were not the only team in the firing line from Merson though, as Man United also embarrassed themselves on the weekend losing 3-1 at home to Brighton, with their only goal coming late on and was nothing more than a consolation.

Man United Already Out Of The Title Race

Man United came into the season having spent heavily on the likes of Rasmus Hojlund and Mason Mount, but they have just three starts between them and zero goals thus far, along with most other players flopping thus far, Merson believes their title dreams are already crushed.

He said: “Manchester United are already nine points behind. They’re finished. Done. They can’t win the league.

The Red Devils were simply put, one of the worst teams over the weekend, and their fabs even began turning on Erik ten Hag by booing his decision to sub off Hojlund for Anthony Martial, things have to turn around quickly, otherwise, it will be a mid-table season for both of these sides come May.