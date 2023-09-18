By Aaron Hindhaugh • 18 September 2023 • 18:15

Manchester United - RichardJuliiart / Shutterstock.com

Manchester United centre-back Lisandro Martinez has come in for criticism and ridicule by many Premier League fans following his limp display against Brighton on Saturday.

Man United were embarrassed on Saturday afternoon when Brighton – who beat them last season as well – came to Old Trafford and put their foot to the Red Devils’ throats by beating them 3-1 and even raced into a three-goal lead.

The Red Devils were simply stunned and some sections of Old Trafford appeared to start turning on Erik ten Hag as boos rang out around the famous stadium as he hooked off Rasmus Hojlund for Anthony Martial.

They clearly wanted their summer signing to remain on the pitch, but someone who may well have benefited from being dragged out of the spotlight on Saturday was Martinez who has struggled to live up to his nickname of ‘The Butcher’ since coming to England.

Fans of Man United and other rival clubs have slammed Martinez for his shocking display, especially given her cost the Red Devils £65 million last summer.

What Have These Football Fans Been Saying?

“Lisandro Martinez is the most overrated centre-back in the Premier league. So lucky he played in the deepest of deepest backlines last season. The moment he’s asked to defend in isolation, he gets horribly exposed time and time again.” @ltarsenal

“Not a good look for Manchester United “butcher” Lisandro Martinez to be so outdone by Pascal Gross. Not very fierce when Joao Pedro scored either. When will grown men learn not to hype these players after a few good games?” @JohnBrewin_

Really do love Pascal Gross's dummy on Lisandro Martinez because 1) it's not unfathomable technique, you could easily pull it off at Powerleague, 2) it works 100% of the time, and 3) must be so satisfying to see the space open up for the shot as you do itpic.twitter.com/JzVlPsLVcV — Adam Hurrey (@FootballCliches) September 18, 2023

“He is awful.” @The_Paris_Angel

“Lisandro Martinez is the most overrated player in the Premier League. Yet another awful performance. “The Butcher” is absolutely hilarious” @RealTalkMCFC

“This Lisandro Martinez might just be the most overrated defender in the PL ever. Because he plays rough tackles, United fans call him butcher. Pathetic!” @arebazz

“Lisandro Martinez has been rusty since the season started. Defence in shambles” @WHEEZZY2010

Martinez May Need Time Out The Spotlight

Given this online criticism and that the Argentine international has kept just one clean sheet all season, Martinez is clearly struggling to lead a back four without Raphael Varane by his side, so perhaps for the next week, he could benefit from some time out the side to recover mentally.

The issue is that while Varane is out injured, the only other options are Harry Maguire or Johnny Evans, and neither of those are players who scream of a team looking to push for the Premier League title or even just the top four, so he’s likely going to be needed to step up and power through this poor run of form.