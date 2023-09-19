By Aaron Hindhaugh • 19 September 2023 • 9:40

Manchester United's famous stadium, Old Trafford.

Spanish football expert, Semra Hunter, has insisted that Barcelona are keeping an eye on Jadon Sancho’s rocky situation at Manchester United.

Sancho has certainly experienced a quick fall from grace over the past 24 months having gone from a star boy and exciting talent playing for Borussia Dortmund to now being forced to train away from the first team.

This has all come about due to his ongoing battles off the pitch with mental health that saw him miss several games last season and now he’s had enough of being publicly criticised by Erik ten Hag and took to social media to slam his manager.

Barcelona Interested In Signing Jadon Sancho

Ten Hag called out Sancho for not putting in the desired effort and work rate behind the scenes and in training, which prompted the England international to ask his fans and followers to not believe everything they read and hear in the media.

That outburst has seen Sancho banished to train alone and with the youth teams instead of his first-team teammates and he was even the subject of a late transfer window loan bid from clubs in Saudia Arabia, something he was not interested in though, and even Chelsea were sniffing about the winger before they moved for Cole Palmer.

🗣️ “They certainly are keeping an eye on the possibility of bringing him on board.”@SemraHunter on reports that Barcelona are interested in signing Jadon Sancho from Manchester United. 💰 pic.twitter.com/1OZERQrjWO — Football Daily (@footballdaily) September 18, 2023

According to reports, Ten Hag is happy to keep Sancho away from any first-team involvement until he apologises for his online outburst that may well have been seen as a player attempting to undermine his manager.

If that doesn’t end up happening come January then Sancho and Man United will have to look for the next best solution and that could well be sending him out on loan at least until the end of the season, which is where Barcelona come into play as they are very interested in the winger and his situation.

Financial Constraints May Scupper Any Potential Deal

Hunter has been speaking on Sky Sports about Barcelona’s interest in Sancho and if it’s legitimate or not, she said: “I think there are a lot of questions that will kind of be answered in the next few months but as of right now, they’re certainly keeping an eye on the possibility of maybe bringing him on board.”

It would be a blockbuster move for Sancho to play for Barcelona and after his amazing seasons abroad with Dortmund, playing overseas could be what he needs in his career to succeed and try to get away from the very intense UK media spotlight.