Breaking News: Manchester United Dealt ANOTHER Cruel Injury Blow

By Aaron Hindhaugh • 18 September 2023 • 17:45

A flag with Manchester United's badge blowing in the wind. Credit: bodrumsurf/Shutterstock.com

Just when things seem unable to get any worse for Manchester United amid their 3-1 defeat at home to Brighton, Erik ten Hag has been handed a major injury blow to Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Wan-Bissaka was appearing to find his feet at Old Trafford under Erk ten Hag and was impressing so much that the club had even opened talks with the defender over the possibility of a new contract.

The former Crystal Palace man has long struggled for consistency in Manchester, but Ten Hag has trusted him a lot with the defender featuring in 29 league games since the Dutch coach was appointed, despite a lot of competition in his position.

Wan-Bissaka Set For Several Weeks Injured

It’s been an atrocious start for Man United this season having won just twice in the Premier League and have had to deal with several cruel injuries to summer signing Mason Mount and long-time servant and reliable defender, Luke Shaw, something which has made Ten Hag’s job slightly more difficult.

Heading into the Champions League group stages, Ten Hag has been handed yet more bad news that will only sour the mood in Manchester even further with Wan-Bissaka set for ‘several weeks’ on the sidelines.

BREAKING: Man United confirm Aaron Wan-Bissaka will be sidelined for "several weeks" following a suspected hamstring injury 🚨 pic.twitter.com/6juVdYqswe — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 18, 2023

The defender only came on as an 85th-minute substitute for Man United as they were embarrassed in front of their home crowd, but Wan-Bissaka clearly wasn’t ready or hadn’t warmed up enough to play in the Premier League.

Wan-Bissaka didn’t start against Brighton due to him suffering from an illness during the week, meaning his training load was severely reduced, and that may have played a part in his muscular injury as his body may not have been fully ready to go.

Man United’s Injury Woes Continue

While Wan-Bissaka is set to undergo further assessment and tests to determine the severity of his injury, Man United have been able to confirm that the defender will be out for at least a good number of weeks.

This news means that Man United’s two full-backs heading into the Bayern Munich game and their first of the Champions League this season will be Diego Dalot and summer signing Sergio Reguillon, something that is far from ideal.