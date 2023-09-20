By Aaron Hindhaugh • 20 September 2023 • 12:45

Close up of Chelsea's badge on their home kit.

Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Chelsea transfer target Ivan Toney has informed Brentford he wishes to leave in 2024.

Toney would have likely been one of the most sought-after strikers during the summer transfer window if he wasn’t serving a ban for breaking the FA’s betting and gambling rules, although he is now back in training.

The England international boasts a very impressive goal-scoring record in the Premier League which reads 39 goals in 67 games, so it’s no surprise that he is being linked with some of the very biggest clubs in the Premier League.

Thomas Frank has been speaking this week about Toney and how Brentford are indeed a selling club, but it has to be for the right price, meaning that fans should brace themselves for the striker’s exit next year, which is his wish.

Chelsea Keeping An Eye On Ivan Toney

If there is one top team that Toney would start for immediately and there’d be no questions about it, it’s Chelsea. The Blues have scored just five goals this season and three of them came in one game against Luton Town and Romano has revealed they are tracking the striker’s availability heading into next year.

He said: “We know, according to my information, Brentford also know that the player wants to leave in 2024 and we will see if it’s going to be in January or the summer.

🗣️ "We are a selling club if the right price is there." 💰 Thomas Frank speaking about the future of players like Ivan Toney at Brentford pic.twitter.com/xexvGTFtyg — Football Daily (@footballdaily) September 19, 2023

“Premier League is the priority for the player and Chelsea are well informed on the situation of the player, but also Arsenal are well informed on the conditions of a potential deal.

Toney Wants To Leave In 2024

“So, both teams asking for information and let’s see if other clubs will join the race. Let’s see what’s going to happen around Manchester United, but at the moment, we can guarantee both Chelsea and Arsenal are informed on the situation of Ivan Toney.”

According to Toney’s manager, Frank, anyone wanting to sign Toney will have to pay more than the £115 million that Chelsea shelled out for Moises Caicedo in the summer, so that will instantly put a lot of suitors off, however, the way Arsenal and the Blues have spent in recent times, they likely won’t be.

Toney has even attracted interest from Newcastle United in recent times, although given they discarded him years ago when he was younger, it’s unlikely he would be open to a return back up north also, the Magpies have Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson at centre forward, so they need to improve other areas first.