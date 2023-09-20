Manchester United Superstar ‘Training On His Own’ Behind The Scenes

By Aaron Hindhaugh • 20 September 2023 • 9:40

A flag with Manchester United's badge blowing in the wind. Credit: bodrumsurf/Shutterstock.com

Manchester United summer signing, Sofyan Amrabat, has been pictured training alone at Manchester United ahead of their Champions League clash tomorrow evening.

For large parts of the summer transfer window, Man United were desperately searching for a new central midfielder after the devastating blow to Mason Mount and Casemiro’s tittering early season form.

The likes of Amrabat, Pierre Emile Hojbjerg and Frenkie de Jong all being linked with a move to Old Trafford, but it was the former Erik ten Hag settled on, although it was a long negotiation process from the club who only managed to secure a deal on Deadline Day ahead of their rivals, Liverpool.

While Man United did give Ten Hag the athletic and robust midfielder he’d been hoping for all summer, it came with a catch, and that was he was injured when joining the club so is still yet to get his first minutes under his belt.

Amrabat Now Training Alone At Man United

It was a theme of Man United’s transfer window, signing players who were already injured as they did the same with Rasmus Hojlund who only managed to make his first start at the weekend for the Red Devils.

Sofyan Amrabat has been training on his own after returning from the international break with an injury. 🤕 pic.twitter.com/5AKeLKj1pP — Football Daily (@footballdaily) September 19, 2023

Amrabat has not been afforded that luxury as of yet and looks to still be some way from making a return to first-team action as he is training alone and away from the first team on a specially designed programme to help him recover and regain his fitness.

Ten Hag Struggling To Cope With Mounting Injury Problems

Man United trained at their Carrington base on Tuesday ahead of their Champions League clash against Bayern Munich tonight, and any hopes of Ten Hag handing a debut to Amrabat have now been flushed away due to the midfielder being miles away from his teammates.

Things just continue to get worse for Ten Hag as he copes with mounting injury woes as well as an expensively assembled team who are incapable of stringing together a run of impressive results and performances which was showcased on the weekend during their defeat at the hands of Brighton.

The Red Devils have never beaten Bayern Munich in the Champions League at their home ground and given their injury woes, poor form and the fact their opponents possess Harry Kane, that record is likely to remain that way for the foreseeable future.