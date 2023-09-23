Premier League Press Conferences And Team News

By Aaron Hindhaugh • 23 September 2023 • 9:00

Gameweek six in the Premier League is set to be a blockbuster for fans up and down the country and all around the world with the North London derby grabbing the spotlight this week.

Managers have been speaking to the media over the past 24-48 hours about their teams and how they would line up this weekend due to injuries, knocks and suspensions and Euro Weekly News has all the relevant information in one place for the biggest clubs in England.

Arsenal

Mikel Arteta has been speaking to the local and national media ahead of the first North London derby this season and faced numerous questions about Martin Odegaard’s new contract as well as who will play in goal on Sunday after David Raya featured in the past two matches and kept back-to-back clean sheets for Arsenal.

The Spaniard also refused to rule out Garebil Martinelli who limped off against Everton last week, and admitted he would continue to assess the winger leading up to Sunday.

Brighton

The Seagulls were brought down to earth on Thursday night as they tased defeat on their European debut at home to Greek strugglers, AEK Athens, and were also rocked by some late injury news.

Robert De Zerbi was unable to call upon either Lewis Dunk or Evan Ferguson due to knocks, and the Italian boss has now confirmed it will be a late decision on the duo, as to whether or not they’re fit enough to start against Bournemouth.

Chelsea

A bloated Chelsea squad welcome Aston Villa this weekend and Mauricio Pochettino could finally be handed some good news with Mosies Caicedo not fully ruled out just yet and long-term absentee, Armando Broja, could return to the squad and add some much-needed firepower.

Noni Madueke and Marc Cucurella have returned to first-team training following their respective injuries, however, Benoit Badiashile, Reece James, Carney Chukwuemeka and Trevoh Chalobah are yet to return to full training and will be absent once again.

Liverpool

At the time of writing, Jurgen Klopp’s pre-match press conference quotes were still embargoed, but be sure to check the club’s official website for further information.

Manchester City

Manchester City will be hoping to stop a run of conceding the first goal in games this weekend at home to Nottingham Forest, but he will have to do that without the ever-influential Bernardo Silva who could be missing for up to two weeks.

However, Jack Grealish could be handed some minutes off the bench as he’s made positive steps in his recovery and summer signing Mateo Kovacic is closing in on a return to first-team action, while John Stones and Kevin de Bruyne remain sidelined indefinitely.

Manchester United

Underfire Manchester United boss, Erik ten Hag, has confirmed that Jadon Sancho will not be in the squad to face Burnley this weekend amid the pairs’ ongoing off-field dispute about Sancho’s apparent lack of effort in training.

On a more positive note, previously injured trio Sofyan Amrabat, Harry Maguire and Raphael Varane have all been back in training this week meaning Ten Hag could call on them at least from the bench to build up their fitness.

Antony is still away from the club amid his ongoing off-field issues having been accused of sexual assault and domestic abuse by a former girlfriend, while Aaron Wan-Bissaka has joined Luek Shaw, Amad Diallo and Tyrell Malacia on the sidelines.

Newcastle United

Following Newcastle United’s gruelling 0-0 draw in the Champions League away to AC Milan, Eddie Howe has confirmed that both Joe Willock and Joelinton will continue to remain absent due to their respective injuries, with the former set to be out until after the next international break, while the latter saw a knee specialist earlier this week to try and ease his issues.

Tottenham Hotspur

Ahead of his first-ever North London derby, Ange Postecoglou has admitted he’s got pretty much the same group of players available as he did last week, apart from Ivan Peresic who injured his ACL midweek and will likely now be out for the entirety of the season.

While Bryan Gil, Giovani Lo Celso and Rodrigo Bentancur are all stay unavailable, the Australian boss has claimed they will return to training in the next few weeks.

West Ham

It’s not good news for West Ham fans or David Mpoyes after their Europa League victory with Jarrod Bowen missing out and is now set to be assessed ahead of this weekend’s clash against Liverpool to see if he’s fit enough to take part.

Aaron Cresswell is also a doubt after he was replaced at half time on Thursday due to the Englishman feeling his hamstring, so it’s likely Emerson will come in for him on Sunday.