Arsenal Scouted £30 Million ‘Talent’ Who ‘Plays Like Neymar’

By Aaron Hindhaugh • 22 September 2023 • 9:15

An image of Arsenal's club crest.

Arsenal sent their scouting department to Belgium midweek to watch Antonio Nusa, with the Norweigan attracting interest from several Premier League clubs.

The Gunners have acted smartly and very effectively in transfer windows since Mikel Arteta took over, having brought in Martin Odegaard, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Gabriel Jesus and Declan Rice to name a few.

Those new recruits have not yet been able to yield silverware, although they did go very close last season when they pushed Manchester City pretty much the whole way in a very long 38-game campaign.

This season they look set to be Man City’s closest challengers judging by the start to the season they have made, and also according to Opta’s Supercomputer, but it remains to be seen if this squad has what it takes to cope with the pressure during business stages of campaigns.

Arsenal Send Scouts To Watch Teenage Sensation

As all good clubs do, Arsenal are not resting on their laurels of having enjoyed a great summer transfer window, with Arteta already instructing his scouts to begin their next mission ahead of January.

On Thursday evening, Arsenla watched Norweigan sensation Nusa in person as he played for Belgian outfit Club Brugge in the Europa Conference League and will have found it an interesting viewing as they debate making a move.

The Gunners aren’t the only Premier League side interested in the forward who reportedly ‘plays like Neymar‘ with Chelsea having lodged a deadline day offer of around £25 million which was rejected out of hand, so that is an indication of how much Arsenal must be prepared to pay for Nusa.

Nusa Is Wanted By Several Premier League Clubs

As well as Chelsea, Manchester United are said to be keeping an eye on the young striker as Erik ten Hag looks to bring in more help for Rasmus Hojlund to lead the forward line for many years to come at Old Trafford.

Despite having just turned 18 in April this year, Nusa has already announced himself as a promising talent having netted in the Champions League and on the international stage, so it’s no surprise that Arsenal, Chelsea and Man United are all wanting to beat the others to his signature in 2024, whether that be in January or the summer.