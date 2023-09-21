By Aaron Hindhaugh • 21 September 2023 • 13:15

Manchester United fans have exploded on social media at Scott McTominay for his appalling lack of effort last night in the Champions League.

Erik ten Hag knew he was facing an uphill battle last night as he took his depleted squad to face Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich who boasted the likes of Serge Gnabry, Harry Kane and Kingsley Coman.

The score, however, doesn’t reflect too badly as it ended up being a score fest and finishing 4-3 to Bayern Munich, although the German outfit did crash efforts off the woodwork twice and were almost toying with Man United at times.

Given the players who are out injured and the shocking run of form Man United have been on this season, only losing by one goal is nothing to be embarrassed about and for parts of the game, players did put a solid shift in.

Man United Slump To Another Defeat

However, one player who didn’t was academy graduate, McTominay, who only came on as a substitute in the 69th minute, but just a short while into his cameo appearance he was seemingly shattered and unable to track back.

This latest video doing the rounds on social media is one that has enraged Man United and fans and something McTominay won’t want to see as he loses the ball in Bayern Munich’s half, before then showing a lack of will and effort to track back and will possession back.

If Scott McTominay cannot be bothered to sprint to redeem the error he made maybe he should have went to Fulham, cannot believe we still have him, fight for the badge! pic.twitter.com/xlBotiHsMx — Stretford Post (@StretfordPost) September 21, 2023

What Have These Man United Fans Been Saying About McTominay?

“This is beyond shocking. 2 years ago scott Mctominay covered every blade of grass. This is not the right attitude.” @ORohitO

“I’m working 55+ hour weeks and in my spare time I’m watching Scott McTominay play #10 for my football club I’m so tired I’ve had enough now” @JodyH96

“Scott McTominay came on in the 69th minute, this is him in the 79th minute losing the ball then showing no desire to chase back to try and win it back” @mufcMPB

“ManUtd fans knew getting a result against Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena was going to be tough but no ManUtd fan will accept the lack of desire by any player, academy player, Scott McTominay’s performance after coming on the 69th min was unacceptable, no excuses.” @SuhailChowdhary

“This is an awful look for Scott McTominay. I always try give players the benefit of the doubt but he was a sub so should have been fresh He usually is someone who gives it their all. Strange one but that CANNOT happen” @EverydayMUFC22

“This moment was genuinely a shocker. McTominay had been on for 10 mins, lost the ball and had zero intensity to track Upamecano. You know who got back to tackle? Bruno and he was furthest forward when Scott lost the ball. The physical side is the strongest part of Scott’s game.” @UnitedPeoplesTV

“Any player who comes on as a substitute and gets outran by the referee should be fined wages and sold the very next transfer window! But Scott Mctominay will bag a goal for Scotland and all will be forgiven with this fanbase! This fanbase genuinely aren’t serious!!” @JonnyFX1

McTominay Is Not Up To Man United’s Standards

If it wasn’t for both Mason Mount and Sofyan Amrabat picking up injuries and being unavailable, then it’s unlikely McTominay would have even got on the pitch last night, but they are and that means he should have been ready to, at the very least, give his 100% effort, in a game where the Red Devils were being outfought.

During his 21-minute showing in Bavaria last night, McTominay touched the ball just eight times, lost possession once and completed just three accurate passes (Sofascore) so it’s no surprise why Man United fans are so angry at the midfielder because he simply looked like he didn’t care and wanted to be anywhere but on the pitch last night.