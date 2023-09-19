By Aaron Hindhaugh • 19 September 2023 • 18:15

Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Erik ten Hag and the players are not seen as the problem during Manchester United’s current crisis.

Man United never appears to be too far away from a crisis or public meltdown, either amongst their fans or within the sporting media, and both appear to be happening at once right now as they occupy a spot inside the bottom half of the Premier League table.

Ten Hag has had to deal with a lot of off-field issues thus far including a murky Mason Greenwood situation – which has been handled horribly by everyone involved – and also how Jadon Sancho appeared to call him out on social media after he dropped the winger from the squad.

Erik ten Hag Not Seen As A Problem At Man United

A lot of people – mainly legend Gary Neville – have slammed the Glazers and pinned all the blame on them for what is going wrong at Man United, even when it’s clearly not their fault for the players and their inability to defend and control a game in midfield.

There are a lot of fingers being pointed in and around the red half of Manchester right now and reports of fighting following their defeat against Brighton last weekend, things are slowly turning ugly at Old Trafford.

Despite their slump on the pitch and decision being booed by fans, Romano has claimed on his YouTube that people within the buildings at Man United don’t feel the need to be blaming their players or manager as of yet.

He said: “The feeling of those close to Manchester United is that the problem is not the manager at all and not even some of the players.

Senior Figures Must Be Held Accountable

“There was some criticism of the transfer market, but the reality is that it was maybe not the most exciting transfer window for Man United, but they were very happy, including Erik ten Hag, with some of the singings completed this summer.”

There appears to be this inability and unwillingness around Man United to blame Ten Hag for his shortcomings and he must be held accountable for an abysmal away record since taking over, his role in the Greenwood debacle and also how he has publicly outed Sancho for nothing more than to please his own ego of being in control.

So, instead of blaming certain fringe players or even the owners, perhaps some people at Man United should be looking in the mirror and holding themselves accountable for the mess that they are part of.