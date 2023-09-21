By Aaron Hindhaugh • 21 September 2023 • 9:30

Body language expert Darren Santon believes that Harry Kane has made it clear that he wanted to join Manchester United over the summer.

Kane was the topic of many transfer discussions over the summer as he found himself in a pretty powerful position at Tottenham Hotspur being in the final year of his contract and had multiple clubs falling at his feet to try and land his signature.

Despite big interest from Man United and Erik ten Hag, it was the bright lights of Bavaria that grabbed Kane’s attention as he left the Premier League for the Bundesliga champions, Bayern Munich.

England’s captain has been enjoying a bright start to life over in Germany having already scored five times across all competitions and is leading the line very impressively, but questions have remained about his decision to join the Bundesliga outfit.

Harry Kane May Wish He Joined Man United

It was a mixed reaction from people in England when Kane joined Bayern Munich, with some seeing it as an almost guaranteed way to finish his career with some silverware, whereas others thought it would have been better to stay with Spurs and become a free agent next summer.

No matter what people thought, Kane has spoken about how happy he is to be a Bayern Munich player and claims he was always focused on joining them, despite holding talks with other clubs over the summer, but that may not be the full truth.

Santon, who is a body language expert, watched Kane’s latest press conference and pointed out key signs to suggest Kane actually still wishes he could have joined Man United instead of his current team.

"I know there were some talks between a few clubs…" Harry Kane has spoken on his Bayern Munich move as he gets set to meet Manchester United in the Champions League…#UCL pic.twitter.com/hjvAJGm1yO — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) September 20, 2023

“His body language tells me that he did want to go to Manchester United,” Santon told MyBettingSites (via the Daily Star). “His left shoulder moves up and down when he talks about the other clubs that were in talks to sign him, this shrug is something we do when we want to give off the impression that we’re not bothered.

“But that would be the case if both shoulders moved and in this instance, just one of Kane’s shoulders shrug, which means it’s a half-hearted attempt at appearing bothered.

“To me that’s a red flag about his honesty about being happy and he’s bothered by not being able to go elsewhere.

Kane Claims He’s Happy In Germany

“When most people start a sentence with ‘to be honest with you’, the chances are that they’re about to lie to you, and this is one of the first things that Harry Kane says before talking about his options in the summer, which is a huge red flag and it tells me that everything he said next was not truthful.”

It’s quite an interesting insight from an industry expert and does indeed raise questions about Kane and why he joined Bayern Munich, was it just to try and finish his career with at least one trophy?

Bayern Munich have won the Bundesliga for 12 straight years, so Kane will have seen that statistic and believed he can help them keep that run going and not retire with no materialistic things to show for it.