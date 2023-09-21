By Aaron Hindhaugh • 21 September 2023 • 13:30

An aerial view of Manchester United's stadium, Old Trafford.

Sky Sports’ Kaveh Solhekol has claimed that both interested parties, Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Sheikh Jassim, are still keen on buying Manchester United despite issues on and off the pitch.

It has been an almost year-long process that’s been dragged out much longer than anyone expected at the start of the year, but as things stand, Man United are still under the ownership of the hated American group, The Glazers.

There was a lot of hope and even expectation that this takeover would get sorted out one way or another before the summer transfer window, allowing either Ratcliffe or Jassim and his consortium, to lead an aggressive transfer push.

However, for some reason, this was not the case and if anything, the hope has dwindled away slowly with every passing day and some reports have even claimed that the Glazers are now open to keeping the club.

Jassim And Ratcliffe Still Keen On Man United Takeover

Many may have believed that numerous off-field issues including Mason Greenwood, Anthony and Jadon Sancho, coupled with struggles on the pitch, could have put off the two interested parties, but Man United fans can be reassured this is not the case.

Solhekol, who’s been covering the takeover from the very beginning, has handed Man United fans some very rare news live on TV.

Sheikh Jassim STILL wants to buy Manchester United despite the sale process dragging on for ten months. The Qatari banker and Sir Jim Ratcliffe have made bids which value United at about £5 billion but the Glazers have been holding out for higher offers. 💰 [via @SkyKaveh]. pic.twitter.com/f7pepHj3Ka — Football Daily (@footballdaily) September 20, 2023

He said: “There is some good news for Machester United supporters who want the Glazers to sell the club, because Sheikh Jassim of Qatar and also Sir Jim Ratcliffe, the British industrialist, both still want to buy Manchester United despite this sale process dragging on for 10 months, and despite problems at Man United on and off the pitch.

The Glazers Are Proving To Be Unwilling Sellers

“Now, they’ve both made bids which value United at around £5 billion, the Glazers at the moment are saying that’s not enough and that they want higher offers, but one source is telling us the longer they demand more money, the more the value of the very asset they’re trying to sell is being devalued.”

It looks as though the interested parties and the Glazers are at a standstill and waiting for the other to blink before going any further because £5 billion is more than enough to buy a football club and the potential buyers see no need to raise their bids right now.

Whoever does end up taking Man United off the Glazers’ hands will have a huge rebuild to do with both the fans and stadium and also improve their off-field image that’s been dragged throguh the mud by certain players in recent times.