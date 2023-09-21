By Aaron Hindhaugh • 21 September 2023 • 9:00

Image of the Premier League flag flying. Credit: rarrarorro/Shutterstock.com

Fixtures are beginning to swing in Premier League Fantasy Football as well and players picking up injuries, so it could be time for wholesale changes to your team, here at Euro Weekly News, we’ve picked out three players you should consider bringing in this week.

Kieran Trippier – Defender (£6.5M)

It has been a very tough start for Newcastle United and Eddie Howe as they’ve already faced Aston Villa, Manchester City, Liverpool, Brighton and Brentford, all teams who either have European football this season or in Brentford’s case, were pushing for it last term.

However, now they have back-to-back clean sheets across all competitions have kept out both Brentford and AC Milan in the Champions League, so with favourable fixtures, Kieran Trippier looks to be an exciting asset to own.

Trippier was the star defender last season as he racked up 198 points and was a bonus point machine in a well-oiled Newcastle side with his dead ball ability and prominent role in the team as their captain when Jamaal Lascelles isn’t on the pitch, he should be at the top of people’s lists this week.

The England international is averaging 0.19 expected assists per 90 minutes (FBRef), and given the opponents he’s faced so far that’s pretty impressive and will only increase with a favourable run of fixtures, starting this week away to Sheffield United who’ve scored just five goals all season.

Julian Alvarez – Forward (£6.8M)

The Argentine forward has been in red-hot form for Manchester City since he took up Kevin de Bruyne’s role in the team and now Pep Guardiola – the man who loves to rotate his team – has claimed Julian Alvarez is almost undroppable.

Everyone always wants a piece of the Man City team alongside Erling Haaland because they are the best team in the Premier League, so it would make no sense to keep ignoring someone who’s undroppable, less than £7 million and has returned in all but one game this season with two goals and five assists.

Only Erling Haaland has scored more #FPL points than Julian Alvarez 💥 "almost undroppable" 👀 NFO (H) 🔜 pic.twitter.com/WO0CZ6MCBm — Fantasy Football Scout (@FFScout) September 19, 2023

Alvarez is putting up great underlying numbers as well with the forward boasting an expected goal involvement per 90 minutes of 0.60 and the longer De Bruyne remains out, the more attractive Alvarez becomes, so jump on him now and avoid any price rises coming in the future.

Rasmus Hojllund – Forward (£7.0M)

This is certainly the most rogue pick out of the three players mentioned this week because Manchester United have been incredibly poor this season under Erik ten Hag and have won just twice, but now they have a focal point through the middle, they could now thrive.

Hojlund thought he scored on his full Man United debut at the weekend before VAR ruled it out as the ball went out of play, so he’s certainly going to be getting amongst the goals and while some people jump off of the Man United bandwagon, this could be the time to hop on.

Man United have a very favourable run of fixtures including Burnley (A), Crystal Palace (H), Brentford (H) and Sheffield United (A) so their £65 million striker will be licking his lips at that run of fixtures and given Anthony Martial’s injury record, he won’t be taking up many minutes in the future.