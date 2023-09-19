By Aaron Hindhaugh • 19 September 2023 • 14:30

A Newcastle United fan has been stabbed by AC Milan fans just hours before they return to the Champions League for the first time in over 20 years.

Newcastle fans have travelled in their thousands to Milan this week to watch their side play in the Champions League for the first time in many of their lifetimes, with many not even having a ticket but wishing to soak up the atmosphere.

Eddie Howe and his side were delayed for severe hours due to adverse weather conditions in both Newcastle and Milan which has seen them fiend by UEFA for delaying a press conference past 9 PM, something that has stifled and stuttered their preparations for the game.

While taking a positive result and putting in a good performance is very important tonight for Howe and his players, a lot of the time there are things much bigger than football which people often forget about.

Newcastle fan in hospital after stabbing in Milan

That has certainly been the case in the last 24 hours out in the Italian capital as 58-year-old Eddie McKay was stabbed last night by a group of hooded ‘ultras’ as they targeted Newcastle United fans.

Thousands of Newcastle fans descended on one of the canals in Milan and drank long into the night as they celebrated getting into the Champions League, but seven or eight Milan fans appear to have taken offence to them being in their country as they launched this devastating attack.

The Newcastle mad fan was running away from a group of Milan supporters with his son and a friend when he fell to the ground – due to him recently having two knee replacement operations – and that is when he was left vulnerable, but luckily was rushed to hospital and is said to be in a stable condition.

BREAKING: A Newcastle football fan is in hospital after being stabbed in Milan.

Newcastle have released a statement following this incident and just mere hours before their team takes to the San Siro and will now be playing for more than three points, but also for an injured supporter.

The club said: “We are deeply concerned by reports that a supporter was seriously assaulted in Milan on Monday evening and we are liaising with local authorities to understand the circumstances.

Supporters urged to stay vigilant in Milan

“Our thoughts are with the supporter and their family and we hope for a full and speedy recovery.”

The family of McKay has called on all Newcastle fans to remain vigilant and safe when they are going to and from the game tonight.

“My dad is stable and in a bit of shock,” said McKay’s family who are flying out to Milan. “He’s gutted he’s missing the match but just wants every other Newcastle fan out here to be aware and be safe.

“He has just had two knee replacements so he fell when he was being chased and that is when he was attacked.

“My brother is okay but is in shock after seeing that happen to our dad. I’m flying out there later. We haven’t slept all night.”