By Aaron Hindhaugh • 12 September 2023 • 9:40

Newcastle sign first big name as England international arrives. image: wikimedia

Jamie O’Hara believes that Newcastle United boss, Eddie Howe, will leave the Magpies and become the next England manager.

Gareth Southgate has long been tipped to quit his role as the manager of the England Men’s national side after failing to overcome Italy in a European championship final in which the Three Lions managed just one shot on target, and that was their early Luke Shaw goal.

Southgate followed that up by getting dumped out in the quarter-finals against France in a game that saw skipper Harry Kane miss a penalty with the score at 2-1 and since then Southgate has been slammed by fans and the media for his team and squad selections.

There was even a very real possibility that he could have left the Three Lions due to the hostility of the situation and how many people didn’t want him in the hot seat. However, he was convinced by players and the FA to stay on at least until next summer’s Euros in Germany.

Southgate has been a very unlikely success story for the FA given that he never really thrived as a manager with Middlesbrough, but his tenure will soon come to an end and the board must be prepared to make a move for his successor when that time comes.

"I think it's going to be Eddie Howe, I think he will leave Newcastle!" 😮 "Howe might have a way out of a situation which is on the edge." 🤷‍♂️ Jamie O'Hara tips Eddie Howe to manage England if Gareth Southgate was to ever be replaced! pic.twitter.com/YAVEgr7EOQ — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) September 11, 2023

TalkSport pundit O’Hara believes that Newcastle boss Howe will be the man the FA turn to once Southgate departs, and he claims the Toon boss would walk from St James’ Park amid talk about how coming under increased amounts of pressure due to poor results.

He said: “I think it’s going to be Eddie Howe. I think he will leave because I think their result are going to go a little bit [bad].

“I don’t think he’s going to get sacked but I think he might just find a way out.

“I think he might have a way out of a situation that’s on the edge. I just don’t think Newcastle are going to do what everyone is expecting them to do and I think Newcastle might be on the brink of thinking about replacing him with someone big.

“I think the opportunity to go to England is going to come up and I think he will take it.”

Howe has long been a favourite for the England job, even during his time at Bournemouth. He fits the profile of being a young manager who can still improve himself and is, of course, English.

He’s certainly not the only candidate, however, with SkyBet placing these managers also in the running to replace Southgate when he calls time on his impressive England tenure.

Graham Potter 7/1 (favourite), Eddie Howe 8/1, Lee Carsley 8/1, Pep Guardiola 10/1, Sarina Wiegman 10/1, Steven Gerrard 11/1 and Mauricio Pochettino 12/1.