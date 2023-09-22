Manchester United Saw £50 Million Bid ‘Laughed Off’ By Rival

By Aaron Hindhaugh • 22 September 2023 • 13:45

A flag with Manchester United's badge blowing in the wind. Credit: bodrumsurf/Shutterstock.com

According to reports, Manchester United had a £50 million bid rejected out of hand by Brighton over the summer for Evan Ferguson.

Man United made it very clear from the outset that they were intending to bring in a new striker to help ease the burden on Marcus Rashford and allow him to play his best football out on the left wing.

The Red Devils tried to sing now Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane but found out pretty quickly from Tottenham Hotspur and Daniel Levy that they had no interest in selling their star man to a Premier League rival.

Erik ten Hag finally got a new centre forward in the form of youngster Rasmus Hojlund, although he did join the club injured but does look to be a solid recruit having netted on his full European debut for the club against Bayern Munich.

Man United Saw £50 Million Rejected For Evan Ferguson

However, things could have been so different had Man United landed Ferguson, who was seemingly a major target for them over the summer despite him having just 10 league starts to his name before the 2023/24 campaign kicked off.

Ferguson burst onto the scene last season with Brighton and managed to score six times during his full debut campaign, which triggered a load of interest, mainly from Man United.

ESPN have claimed that Man United did firm up their interest in Ferguson via an official bid worth in the region of £50 million, however, it was ‘laughed off’ by the Segaulls for being way lower than their valuation.

Ten Hag Keen To Keep Improving His Attacking Talent Pool

Tottenham Hotspur have been credited with an interest in Ferguson, and this move would indeed make a lot of sense given Spurs never replaced Kane, so a move in 2024 would make a lot more sense than Man United looking to make further advances.

Ferguson has a contract at Brighton until the summer of 2026, is very young, and already has a Premier League hat-trick to his name, so it’s no surprise that a £50 million was laughed off because he is one of the most exciting attacking talents in the league.

With Hojlund’s presence at Old Trafford, it wouldn’t be a very wise use of transfer funds for Man United to go big on Ferguson, especially when they only operate with one striker on the pitch at a time.