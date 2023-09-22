By Aaron Hindhaugh • 22 September 2023 • 8:50

A close-up image of the Premier League's match ball.

After a midweek filled with European football, the Premier League is set to return this weekend with some mouthwatering games to feast on including a North London derby.

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are taking on each other at the Emirates Stadium, while Chelsea welcome Aston Villa to Stamford Bridge as they try to get their season kickstarted, here at Euro Weekly News, we have gone through each fixture this week and predicted what the outcome will be.

Manchester City 2-0 Nottingham Forest

On paper, this looks set to be yet another routine victory for Manchester City as they continue their dominance in both Europe and the Premier League, but in their last two games, they have had to come from behind to pick up all the points which should give an impressive Nottingham Forest side hope of causing an upset.

Coupled with the fact they have played midweek in the Champions League and will have a shorter amount of rest time, this game could be a lot closer than many anticipate, especially given how close Forets have run the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United, but ultimately, the in-form Erling Haaland and Julain Alvarez will be too much for Steve Cooper’s side away from home.

Crystal Palace 1-0 Fulham

This match sees two teams who’ve slightly flown under the radar so far this season but have quietly gone about their business with Palace having only lost to Arsenal and Aston Villa so far, and Fulham have only tasted defeat against Manchester City and Brentford, with the latter result being impacted by them having just 10 men.

Fulham have been very impressive under Marco Silva this season despite losing last season’s top scorer, Aleksander Mitrovic to Saudi Arabia and almost losing Paulinha on deadline day, with the Cottagers even picking up a memorable and vital point away to Arsenal before the international break.

Palace felt they were hard done by against Aston Villa last week with decisions not going their way, but can be proud of their start to life without Wilfried Zaha and I expect them to keep their good season going with an impressive, yet cagey win at Selhurst Park.

Luton Town 2-1 Wolves

I’m backing Luton Town to pick up their first point and win in the Premier League this weekend as they welcome a Wolves side who were outdone by Liverpool in a blistering second half last week.

The Hatters have struggled to adapt to life in the Premier League scoring just two goals and picking up zero points, but they will target this game as very winnable, and I’m backing their home crowd to help them get over the line against a Wolves side who are extremely wasteful in front of goal.

Brentford 3-1 Everton

It’s been yet another sorry start to the season for Everton who are yet to register their first win of the campaign and find themselves marooned in the bottom three after five games, and things will likely only get more difficult against a Brentford side who are unbeaten at home.

The Bees were beaten by Newcastle United last time out but only by a controversial penalty decision, so I believe they will bounce back at home, despite the season-ending injury to influential Rico Henry

Burnley 1-2 Manchester United

Manchester City legend Vincent Kompany would love nothing more than to pile more misery onto Manchester United and Erik ten Hag, but a wounded animal can be very dangerous, and I expect the Red Devils to fight back resiliently this weekend.

Having suffered back-to-back defeats against Brighton and Bayern Munich respectively, while also conceding seven goals, I believe Man United will do everything in their power to pick up an important three points away from home.

Burnley looked impressive against Nottingham Forest, but their bold approach to life in the Premier League is likely going to cost them against an experienced Man United side with blistering pace in the final third, and I’ve also tipped Rasmus Hojlund to star this weekend in Fantasy Football.

Chelsea 0-2 Aston Villa

I simply have no faith in Chelsea at the moment and haven’t for a while now, they have no confidence when they enter the final third and Nicolas Jackson looks like a striker who can’t buy a goal at the moment, so I don’t expect them to trouble a sound Aston Villa side.

Villa have looked electric under Unai Emery this season and summer addition Moussa Diaby has been a fanatic buy for just £30 million and the likes of Ollie Watkins and Nicolo Zaniolo have also been terrific.

I’m expecting Villa to turn up Stamford Bridge and take the game to Chelsea from kick-off and the longer they can shut the Blues out, the more frustrated and angry fans will get in the stands and that will only play into the away side’s hands.

Arsenal 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur and Ange Postecoglou know they face a huge battle this weekend as they take on their fiercest rivals they have an atrocious record at the Emirates having not won there in the Premier League since 2010, so the Gunners will be buzzing to try and claim another important victory.

Arsenal do have less time to rest and recover due to their Champions League involvement but given the emphatic nature of their victory, I don’t expect that to be a problem, although this won’t be as one-sided as last season’s derby days.

The Gunners did the double over Spurs last season, but this is a new-look Tottenham team with Postecoglpu at the wheel, however, even with his stylish and attractive style of play, I back the home team to maintain their dominant derby record and keep their title push going.

Liverpool 1-1 West Ham

Like many others, I have been very impressed, but very surprised, at how good West Ham have looked this season, especially after their shocker campaign last time out and also having lost Declan Rice, but David Moyes has his side purring.

The addition of James Ward-Prowse has been an inspired one with his set pieces complimenting an aerial-dominant Hammers side, and they will be a threat at Anfield on Sunday, against a Liverpool team who have looked rather vulnerable defensively.

Liverpool have kept just one clean sheet this season and have fallen behind in their last two league games, and while I expect them to race into a lead on Sunday, I believe the hammers’ resolute will prove too great and help them snatch a point on the road.

Brighton 0-1 Bournemouth

This could be one of the shocks of the weekend because I believe the Cherries will be able to capitalise on a Brighton team who are currently on a high having played in Europe for the first time in the club’s history, meaning one eye might not be on this clash.

The Cherries have played an expansive brand of football under Andoni Iraola and I have a sneaky feeling that will breed confidence and a positive result to help them really kickstart their season after a battling point against Chelsea.

Sheffield United 1-1 Newcastle United

Yet another shock to end a bumper weekend of Premier League action with Newcastle United failing to beat a struggling Sheffield United side, and once again, I can see the Magpies failing to score more than once in a game.

Since their dominant opening-day victory against Aston Villa, it’s been a stuttering campaign for Eddie Howe, although he will be pleased with back-to-back clean sheets, I see that coming to an end at Bramall Lane with the Blades faithful ready to push their side onto a valuable point, something they almost achieved last weekend against Tottenham Hotspur.

For Sheffield United, this is a great time to play Newcastle as they look toothless in attack and must come down from a high of picking up a point at the San Siro, so it could be a fantastic time to pounce on a potentially tired team.