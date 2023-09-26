If Turkey Is Allowed To Buy F-16 Fighter Jets From The US It Will Let Sweden Into NATO

By Chris King • 26 September 2023 • 21:25

Image of F-16 Fighting Falcon Block 40 jet. Credit: Master Sgt. Andy Dunaway/Commons Wikimedia Public Domain

TURKEY will let Sweden into NATO once they are allowed to buy F-16 fighter jets from the US.

The Turkish parliament has the final say on Sweden’s NATO membership. Referring to the F-16 plan and Sweden’s application to join the Alliance, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is reported as stating this Tuesday, September 26: ‘If the US keeps its promises, our parliament will keep its promise too’, according to Reuters, citing the Turkish media.

Ankara has wanted to purchase US fighter jets for some time now and the issue has reared its head on numerous occasions and is something that Turkish officials are known to have a huge desire for.

Erdogan previously wanted the two issues kept separate

Previously, the fighter jets and Sweden’s NATO application were two topics that the Turkish president always wanted to keep apart.

A little over two weeks ago, Erdogan wrote that Turkey was upset when people chose to connect the two. ‘Friends continue to bring up Sweden when it comes to the F16 issue. It really upsets us’, Erdogan said at the time.

Reuters reported that during a flight back to Turkey from Azerbaijan today, Erdogan revealed that Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had discussed Sweden’s NATO membership earlier this week in New York.

Following a series of Koran burnings that occurred earlier this year in both Stockholm and then Copenhagen, President Erdogan had stalled on ratifying Sweden’s application to NATO.

However, during a meeting on July 10 in the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, he reached a historic agreement with them.

He assured them he would forward the Scandinavian nation’s accession protocol to Turkey’s Grand National Assembly to ensure its ratification.

A list of demands had previously been placed on the Swedish government in Stockholm by officials in Ankara. These included the extradition of suspected terrorists that Turkey wanted to question in connection with a previous failed coup attempt in Turkey in 2016. Sweden was accused of giving safe haven to these people.