Shock: Liverpool To Miss Out On Number One Jurgen Klopp Successor

By Aaron Hindhaugh • 26 September 2023 • 13:50

Image: Receptional

If reports are to be believed then it looks as though Liverpool are to miss out on their number one target to replace Jurgen Klopp, as Xabi Alonson is being lined up to manage Real Madrid.

Liverpool’s owners, FSG, certainly struck gold back in 2015 when they appointed Klopp who had recently left his position as manager at Borussia Dortmund and they could have only hoped for the success he’s managed to bring to Anfield.

When Klopp took over at Liverpool the Reds were still paying and having to play players such as Adam Lallana, Martin Skrtel and Simon Mignolet, but their squad now could not be further from that as they have some of the most technically gifted and devastating players across Europe.

Klopp has certainly become a cult hero in the red half of Merseyside having brought them European and domestic success, including a first-ever Premier League trophy, but that has also seen fans have to sweat and worry over his future every so often.

Xabi Alonso Set To Take Over At Real Madrid

Just the other week it was reported that the German FA were eyeing up Klopp as their next coach having parted ways with Hansi Flick, but the Liverpool manager did finally respond and admit he was not looking to leave any time soon.

Steven Gerrard was someone who was tipped to replace Klopp in the future when he landed the Aston Villa job but after tanking them down the table, getting the sack and now managing out in Saudi Arabia, that looks to only be a pipedream.

However, another Liverpool midfield legend was said to be right near the top of their list in the form of Alonso, and it’s no surprise why given the work he’s done at Bayer Leverkusen with his Bundesliga side having won six out of their seven league games thus far and the only time they failed to clinch all three points was a 2-2 draw against Bayern Munich.

Liverpool To Miss Out On Top Jurgen Klopp Successor

Alonso would seemingly be a solid and very interesting appointment for Liverpool, but Klopp’s insistence on staying at Anfield could see them miss out on the former midfielder as Real Madrid are now eyeing him up as Carlo Ancelotti’s successor next summer when the Italian takes over at the Brazil national team.

The Spaniard would likely jump at the chance to go back to his native country as well as a club he enjoyed a lot of success with as a player, and once he goes to the Bernanebau it would be hard to get him out of there if he succeeds, which would be a major blow for Liverpool.