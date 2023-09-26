Liverpool International Star Signs Blockbuster New Contract

By Aaron Hindhaugh • 26 September 2023 • 8:40
Image of Liverpool FC flag.
Credit: rarrarorro/Shutterstock.com
Liverpool have announced that Greek international defender, Kostas Tsimikas, has signed a new contract.
For a long time now, Liverpool have had two of the best full backs in world football with Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold, but the former has managed to keep improving his game by having incredibly impressive competition for the left-back spot in recent years.
Tsimikas has long had to play second fiddle to Robertson and since joining the club back in 2020 he’s only been able to make 18 starts in the Premier League, it’s nothing on Tsimikas’ ability, but more just goes to show how impressive and fit Robertson has been during his time at Anfield.
The Greek defender has endeared himself to the Liverpool faithful and played a key role in Jurgen Klopp’s team over the years and he’s clearly a well-liked member of the squad, otherwise he wouldn’t have willingly stuck around for so long and played a bit-part role if he wasn’t fully in love with the club and its culture.
Now, he’s been rewarded for his commitment to the club and willingness to play the role of backup by signing a new long-term contract and he could barely hide his delight at penning the new deal.
Kostas Tsimikas has signed a new long-term contract with #LFC 🙌
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 25, 2023
“I feel very glad to be here to extend my contract,” Tsimikas said. “I feel like all the sacrifices I did and other things, the work I put in, [that] everything pays off.
“But this keeps me fully motivated for the rest. As I’ve said in many, many interviews, this team has many, many things to achieve all together and I wanted to be from the first minute a part of it.
“I think this team has very big potential to win more trophies and we will go for it. Everybody, I think, is 100 per cent there [and] focused for the next games and everybody is ready to achieve big things in the future.”
Tsimikas will now be hoping he can add to his impressive trophy cabinet which already includes a Carabao Cup and FA Cup where he scored the winning penalty against Chelsea.
