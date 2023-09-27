10 Quirkiest Hotel Stays In Spain

By Emma Mitchell • 27 September 2023 • 14:41

Lego room at Hotel Del Juguete. Credit hoteldeljuguete.com

Spain has many wonderful hotels to cater for the tastes of overseas tourists and staycationers alike, from historic Paradores to the all-inclusive Costa resort hotels. For those of a more adventurous nature, we bring you our top 10 quirky stays in Spain.

ONE: Become Tarzan of your own toilet at the Futurotel Granada Spa Garden

The Futurotel is a logic-defying blend of space-age futuristic, retro electronica and jungle scape. If you’re a secret Trekkie, then the spaceship-style pod rooms are for you; boasting smart screens for those who like to interface with their apps on every conceivable surface and smart toilets for those who like to interface with their…never mind. For would-be Tarzans, or possibly Vietnam war reenactors, there’s a jungle-themed room and the hotel has carried that theme over to its spa facilities. The hotel also offers its guests free use of a retro gaming room and e-bikes to get around the wonderful city of Granada.

TWO: Be a high flyer at Hotel Vueling BCN

There’s the old adage that it’s all about the journey, not the destination and if you subscribe to that philosophy you’re going to love this hotel in Barcelona which goes out of its way to make you feel as though you never got off the plane.

THREE: Reach for the stars at Burbujas Astronómicas Albarari Coruña

Located on the Atlantic coast of Spain, the hotel comprises of a collection of large bubbles that give the guest a panoramic view of the stars from the comfort of a king size bed. The astronomical package includes a telescope, astronomy guide and planisphere and, though there’s no on-site restaurant, a full gourmet meal with wine can be ordered for delivery to door to allow guests to eat and star-gaze.

FOUR: Fun for the little kids and the big kids at Hotel Del Juguete

Where activities and services for children are a side note in most hotels, they are the focus for Hotel Del Juguete. Located in the heart of Alicante the hotel features family rooms themed for different children’s toys and movies. Get prepared to become your child, or grandchild’s, favourite person by booking into the Lego, Hot Wheels, Barbie or Marvel room (to name but a few) that, as well as all the amenities expected of a hotel room, also boast toys and games to go with the theme. The wider hotel features game rooms, trampolines and everything to keep the little and big kids happy.

FIVE: Be the captain of your stay at Boat Haus

A ‘flotel’ of sugared almond-coloured mini houseboats afloat down in Gibralter with standard-sized units featuring two bedrooms, a full kitchen, sun terrace with loungers and courtesy bikes to tour the area. Boat Haus gives guests the opportunity to enjoy great views of the rock whilst bobbing in the tranquil waters of the marina.

SIX: Have a heart of glass at Les Cols Pavellons

Set in the heart of the Garrotxa Volcanic Nature Reserve, North of Barcelona, Les Cols Pavellons is a collection of pavilions featuring glass ceilings, walls and floors for a truly transparent experience. With a focus on Zen philosophy, the pavilions blend nature with heated Japanese onsen bathing, futons and architectural lighting for atmospheric evenings. Nearby is the two-star Michelin restaurant Les Cols at Olot for those in the market for some classy Spanish grub.

SEVEN: Here be dragons at Casa Acantilado

Tucked away on the Costa Granadina, Casa Acantilado is a house that wouldn’t look out of place on Game of Thrones. A sinuous scaled roof slopes down to a terrace with an infinity pool overlooking the sea. The inside is as stunning as the outside with furniture that was digitally designed specifically to blend with the architecture.

EIGHT: One ring to bind them at Solo Office

Set in Matarrana, an area known as the Tuscany of Spain, Solo Office is a building that’s had the architectural world buzzing. The house, set on a plateau in the 100-hectare site overlooking the Mediterranean, is a ring-shaped, three-bedroomed ultra-modern building that allows guests to open up every room to the outside to blur the lines between outside and in.

NINE: Rock the Rioja at the Marques De Riscal

A Marriot luxury collection hotel designed by the world-renowned architect of Bilbao’s Guggenheim Museum, Frank O. Gehry, the Marques De Riscal is a class stay. Set amid the Marqués de Riscal vineyards, the hotel features sweeping undulations of titanium and steel that house avant-garde rooms and a Michelin-star restaurant. This wine lovers’ haven offers vineyard tours, a winery and a team of vinotherapists who employ the properties of both grape and vine in a range of beauty therapies.

TEN: Castaway at The Hidden Secret on the Cliff

Occupying a lofty position in Loiba on the North West coast of Spain, The Hidden Secret on the Cliff is a house of angles with large sweeps of glass to make the most out of the Atlantic seascape views. Featuring a wood-burning stove and chic modern furnishings with a Scandinavian feel, the house is close to stunning deserted beaches and lots of opportunities for walking and cycling with the courtesy bikes supplied.