Wow: Check Out How Unrecognisable Barcelona’s Camp Nou Now Looks

By Aaron Hindhaugh • 27 September 2023 • 9:35

Image of the club's badge at Barcelona's Camp Nou Football Stadium. Credit: Yuri Turkov/Shutterstock.com

Barcelona are currently playing away from their iconic Camp Nou stadium as it undergoes a major overhaul and looks to keep up with Real Madrid’s modern-looking Bernabeu.

The Catalonia giants are currently playing their football at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, which is located in the Montjuic area and boasts a very respectable 55,000 capacity which has been near enough maxed out for most home games.

Work first started on the Camp Nou back in November when club football was halted due to the winter World Cup out in Qatar, but this season they are not playing a single game in their usual home arena due to the mammoth amount of work.

Camp Nou Looks Unrecognisable As Demolition Continues

It’s believed the Camp Nou will have an increased capacity when it reopens with an extra 6,000 seats said to be going into the ground, taking its capacity up to around 105,000, as they bid to increase ticket sales, tourism and bolster their transfer coffers.

Most of the famous Camp Nou has now been knocked down by cranes making its surrounding area a pretty ugly building site and it’s also a very sad sight for nostalgic football fans who grew up idolising such an iconic ground which homed some of the world’s best players.

🏗️🚧 وفقا لمصادر نادي برشلونة، فإن أعمال الكامب نو تسير على قدم وساق أكثر من المتوقع. بعد هدم غطاء المدرج، من المتوقع أن تنتهي مرحلة الهدم في نهاية شهر أكتوبر. يعمل 450 شخصا في الموقع. تشير التقديرات إلى أنه تمت إزالة حوالي 120 ألف طن متري من الحطام. pic.twitter.com/xyJA9qFCaw — InCampNou (@InCampNou) September 26, 2023

The grandstand in Barcelona is said to be fully demolished by the end of next month and will bring an end to one of football’s most iconic grounds, but it was very run-down and in need of modernisation.

Camp Nou Won’t Be Ready Until 2025

It has been reported that the entire renovation of Barcelona’s ground will cost an eye-watering £1.3 billion, which is quite laughable when it comes to how public the La Liga side’s finances have been ridiculed and talked about over the past 12-24 months.

Work in Progress at The Spotify Camp. Nou 🏟️💙❤️

pic.twitter.com/DVWLurMzMM — Barca DNA (@AminuMujahid3) September 18, 2023

Work is set to be fully concluded for the beginning of the 2025/26 season which will seem like a light year away for Barcelona fans but it will all be worth it when finished as it’s set to become one of the best in Europe.

The new stadium is said to include a retractable roof with 30,000 square feet of solar panels that will be used to power a top-range 36o degree LED display board.

It won’t just be a stadium for the La Liga giants, because The Palau Blaugrana will be integrated into the new complex so that the club’s basketball and ice hockey sides feel included and part of the club.

This all seems like the future for Barcelona and the start of a new dawn, but the sight of their famous ground as it stands right now is certainly a sight for sore eyes.