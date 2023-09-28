Puzzle Solutions Edition 1995

By Eugenia • 28 September 2023 • 10:28
Alzheimer concept, crossword Puzzle with pencil
WORD SPIRAL
1 Atom; 2 Mess; 3 Sofa; 4 Abut; 5 Tomb; 6 Beau; 7 Ulna; 8 Avid; 9 Drug; 10 Gobi; 11 Imam; 12 Maim; 13 Mill; 14 Ling; 15 Grip; 16 Page. ALGERIA
1 Judy Garland; 2 Colin Dexter; 3 Bikini; 4 Romulus and Remus; 5 Isle of Man; 6 Celia Johnson; 7 Sandwich; 8 Sandhurst; 9 Poland; 10 Men’s gymnastics.
Across: 1 Arch criminal; 7 Cable; 8 Lingo; 9 Ida; 10 Nightclub; 11 Effect; 12 Salute; 15 Eloquence; 17 Air; 18 Get on; 19 Alive; 21 Red letter day.
Down: 1 Atomic energy; 2 Cob; 3 Ice age; 4 Ill-at-ease; 5 Annul; 6 Double brandy; 7 Chaff; 10 Nocturnal; 13 Usage; 14 Infant; 16 Outre; 20 Ire.
Across: 3 Farce; 8 Denim; 10 Hated; 11 Col; 12 Error; 13 Godless; 15 Italy; 18 Aft; 19 Scheme; 21 Situate; 22 Dawn; 23 Jobs; 24 Break up; 26 Osprey; 29 Nip; 31 Music; 32 Ignites; 34 Tonne; 35 Tub; 36 Harem; 37 Legal; 38 Set on.
Down: 1 Decoy; 2 Villain; 4 Airs; 5 Choice; 6 Earth; 7 Realm; 9 Nod; 12 Estuary; 14 Eft; 16 Aesop; 17 Yeast; 19 Strange; 20 Idiom; 21 Swaps; 23 Jupiter; 24 Become; 25 Kin; 27 Sugar; 28 Rites; 30 Debar; 32 Info; 33 Tug.
Across: 1 Sospecha, 7 Peace, 8 Almirante, 9 Tea, 10 Link, 11 Dinero, 13 Silbar, 14 Kisses, 17 Pulmon, 18 Loaf, 20 Who, 22 Adelantar, 23 Every, 24 Hazelnut.
Down: 1 Snail, 2 Semanal, 3 Ears, 4 Hundir, 5 Tanto, 6 Regalos, 7 Perejil, 12 Railway, 13 Seaweed, 15 Shorten, 16 Docena, 17 Power, 19 First, 21 Yate.
aper, pare, part, pate, pear, peat, peer, perm, pert, pram, ramp, rapt, reap, tamp, tape, tarp, temp, trap, apter, pater, peart, peter, prate, remap, taper, tempt, tepee, tramp, ampere, pattee, patter, petter, repeat, tamper, temper, tempera, tempter, attemper, permeate, TEMPERATE
EASY
HARD
