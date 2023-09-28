Premier League Fantasy Football: Four Players You Must Buy This week Close
Puzzle Solutions Edition 1995

By Eugenia • 28 September 2023 • 10:28

WORD SPIRAL

1 Atom; 2 Mess; 3 Sofa; 4 Abut; 5 Tomb; 6 Beau; 7 Ulna; 8 Avid; 9 Drug; 10 Gobi; 11 Imam; 12 Maim; 13 Mill; 14 Ling; 15 Grip; 16 Page. ALGERIA

QUICK QUIZ

1 Judy Garland; 2 Colin Dexter; 3 Bikini; 4 Romulus and Remus; 5 Isle of Man; 6 Celia Johnson; 7 Sandwich; 8 Sandhurst; 9 Poland; 10 Men’s gymnastics.

CRYPTIC

Across: 1 Arch criminal; 7 Cable; 8 Lingo; 9 Ida; 10 Nightclub; 11 Effect; 12 Salute; 15 Eloquence; 17 Air; 18 Get on; 19 Alive; 21 Red letter day.
Down: 1 Atomic energy; 2 Cob; 3 Ice age; 4 Ill-at-ease; 5 Annul; 6 Double brandy; 7 Chaff; 10 Nocturnal; 13 Usage; 14 Infant; 16 Outre; 20 Ire.

QUICK

Across: 3 Farce; 8 Denim; 10 Hated; 11 Col; 12 Error; 13 Godless; 15 Italy; 18 Aft; 19 Scheme; 21 Situate; 22 Dawn; 23 Jobs; 24 Break up; 26 Osprey; 29 Nip; 31 Music; 32 Ignites; 34 Tonne; 35 Tub; 36 Harem; 37 Legal; 38 Set on.
Down: 1 Decoy; 2 Villain; 4 Airs; 5 Choice; 6 Earth; 7 Realm; 9 Nod; 12 Estuary; 14 Eft; 16 Aesop; 17 Yeast; 19 Strange; 20 Idiom; 21 Swaps; 23 Jupiter; 24 Become; 25 Kin; 27 Sugar; 28 Rites; 30 Debar; 32 Info; 33 Tug.

ENGLISH/SPANISH

Across: 1 Sospecha, 7 Peace, 8 Almirante, 9 Tea, 10 Link, 11 Dinero, 13 Silbar, 14 Kisses, 17 Pulmon, 18 Loaf, 20 Who, 22 Adelantar, 23 Every, 24 Hazelnut.
Down: 1 Snail, 2 Semanal, 3 Ears, 4 Hundir, 5 Tanto, 6 Regalos, 7 Perejil, 12 Railway, 13 Seaweed, 15 Shorten, 16 Docena, 17 Power, 19 First, 21 Yate.

NONAGRAM

aper, pare, part, pate, pear, peat, peer, perm, pert, pram, ramp, rapt, reap, tamp, tape, tarp, temp, trap, apter, pater, peart, peter, prate, remap, taper, tempt, tepee, tramp, ampere, pattee, patter, petter, repeat, tamper, temper, tempera, tempter, attemper, permeate, TEMPERATE

SUDOKU

EASY

EASY SUDOKU 1995

HARD

GOGEN

ALPHAMUDDLE

