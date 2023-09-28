By Aaron Hindhaugh • Published: 28 Sep 2023 • 13:20

Spain Top Their World Cup Group After Kosovo Win. image: twitter

Former Real Madrid and Spain defender, Sergio Ramos, was the victim of a home robbery while he was playing for Sevilla.

Ramos is a Real Madrid and Spanish football legend having amassed over 670 appearances for Los Blancos and helped them lift a stunning four Champions League trophies and five La Liga titles.

The former Los Blancos defender has since played for Paris Saint-Germain alongside the likes of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, but has since returned to his boyhood club of Sevilla having originally left them back in 2005.

It was an emotional return to Sevilla for Ramos, with a lot of the fans being angered by their academy graduate for the way he acted and celebrated against them during his time in the Spanish capital, something he has since apologised for.

The 37-year-old has experienced a tough start to life with his boyhood club starting just two games, one in the Champions League and one in La Liga, although he did keep a clean sheet against Las Palmas.

Sergio Ramos’ Home Burgled as He Was Playing

However, no matter how poor Sevilla are doing on the pitch or if Ramos is not performing to the standards he sets himself, football is never bigger than family and ensuring the safety of his home and children.

In what was only Ramos’ second start since he joined Sevilla in the summer, the Spaniard was earning a valuable home Champions League point against Lens, he was fully unaware of the horrors his children were experiencing back home.

According to reports, Ramos’ house was broken into by burglars who managed to bypass his home security system and alarms, with what appears to be ease before then proceeding to ‘terrorise’ his four young children.

Robbers Terrorised His Four Children

Ramos was obviously not at home, and neither was his wife, Pilar Rubio, with just the four children and their nanny being at their La Alegria country estate in Andalusia, southern Spain.

It’s believed that the children were left unharmed by the robbers, who managed to get away with watches, jewellery, designer clothes and cash, with the police having now opened a formal criminal investigation into the matter.

The Spaniard is just one of a long list of La Liga players to have fallen victim to home robberies which includes Pierre Emerick Aubameyang, Robert Lewandowski and Ansu Fati all having their homes broken into in recent times.