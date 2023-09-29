By Aaron Hindhaugh • Published: 29 Sep 2023 • 18:37

Boxing fans appear to have finally got what they craved, with Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk agreeing on terms of a wintertime fight out in Saudi Arabia.

The two heavyweight boxers are at the very top of their game and regarded as two of the best fighters on the planet right now, but for some reason, they have been unable to organise a fight between themselves.

A lot has been made about the spit of money Fury and Usyk were demanding from the first, but that looks to have finally been settled as the pair will look horns out in Saudia Arabia this December 23.

This news comes after a section of boxing fans were let down by well-known promoter Eddie Hearn, who revealed that Anthony Joshsua’s proposed fight against Deontay Wilder in the desert had fallen through.

Fury And Usyk Agree To Saudi Arabia Fight

These talks between Fury and Usyk’s camps have been ongoing for months which saw the pair go their separate ways and agree to fights against Daniel Dubois and former UFC fighter, Francis Ngannou respectively.

When Fury took the crossover bout against Ngannou many saw that as the chance gone for Fry to land a fight against Usyk, especially with the Ukrainian agreeing to take on Dubois, but their patience has been rewarded.

There are no guarantees that the fight will take place on December 23, with ESPN admitting it could be pushed back into January if needed.

Undisputed Fight Just Before Christmas

It was Fury’s famous promoter, Frank Warren, who confirmed the fight and that Saudi Arabia would finally be getting the undisputed heavyweight boxing match they have been craving for so long.

“Delighted to finally get this fight signed,” said Warren. “This is the biggest fight that could possibly be made in our sport.

“The heavyweights always spark the imagination of the fans, and I have no doubt this will be the biggest boxing event of the century.

“I look forward to Tyson reclaiming the three belts that he never lost in the ring.”

If Fury comes through his fight against Nganno then the fight will likely take place just before Christmas, which would be a fantastic present for all boxing fans who’ve waited months and months to see the two dominant heavyweights take on each other.