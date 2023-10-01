Drunk Passenger Attempts To Force Plane Door Open At Zaragoza Airport

By Chris King •
Updated: 01 Oct 2023 • 22:00
Image of a Wizz Air plane.
Credit: Wizz Air Press Centre
ALL 224 passengers on a plane that was due to take off from Zaragoza Airport on Saturday, September 30, had to be evacuated following an incident.
As reported in a statement released by the Guardia Civil this Sunday, October 1, the Wizz Air flight was scheduled to fly to the Romanian capital of Bucharest.
The incident occurred at around 9:15 am, while the plane was sitting on the runway in the Aragonese capital. It involved one of the passengers, a Romanian national who is believed to be resident in Zaragoza.
While waiting for the flight to depart, the allegedly intoxicated man apparently attempted to force open one of the plane’s doors.
The resulting damage meant that the aircraft was unable to leave as planned and would need to be repaired before leaving for Romania.
As a result, the Guardia Civil was summoned to deal with the ensuing commotion among the passengers. The police officers also assisted in the subsequent evacuation and transfer of the passengers to the terminal building.
According to the aforementioned sources, the passengers were not able to depart from Zaragoza until 11:00 pm that same evening.
A decision was eventually made to use a different plane for the delayed flight. This resulted in 50 of the original 224 passengers having to remain in Zaragoza due to the fact that the new aircraft was smaller, as reported by elmundo.es.
Another incident involving violence occurred recently at Palma de Mallorca Airport. A man who had missed his Ryanair flight to Gran Canaria ended up removing his shirt and angrily smashing up computer equipment inside the facility.
He also attacked a member of the Ryanair staff at Son Sant Joan Airport. Six security guards and Guardia Civil officers were deployed to deal with the situation.
At one point, the man reportedly entered the men’s bathroom, smashed a mirror, and cut himself several times with a shard of glass. He also threatened the security personnel with it before finally being disarmed and arrested.
