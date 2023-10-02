Gibraltar Hosts Conservative Conference Reception

By John Smith •
Published: 02 Oct 2023 • 13:20
Dr Garcia with Foreign Secretary Cleverly
Credit: Gibraltar Government
It is always considered important by whichever party controls Government in Gibraltar to have a presence at the main political party conferences held I the UK.
With so much in the air, with Spain still unable to form a government and Gibraltar about to hold an election on October 12, there is an urgent need to finalise the border agreement to ensure free passage between Gibraltar and Spain.
The first conference of the season is being held by the Conservatives in Manchester from October 1 to 4 and as has become tradition, the Gibraltar Government held a reception hosted by Caretaker Deputy Chief Minster Dr Joseph Garcia CMG on the opening day of the Conference.
The reception was well attended by senior members of the Conservative Party as well as past and present UK Government Ministers.
The host was joined by the UK Foreign Secretary, the Rt. Hon James Cleverly, who delivered an address expressing the UK Government’s absolute support for Gibraltar which was echoed by other guests on the day.
Those also attending included Minister for London, Paul Scully, MPs, Wendy Morton, Dr Liam Fox and Martin Vickers as well as a delegation from the Island of Jersey.
Dr Garcia said: “It was a pleasure to host the traditional Gibraltar reception at this year’s Conservative Party Conference on behalf of the Government.
“As usual, this was extremely well attended and reflects the special relationship between Gibraltar and the United Kingdom.
“I would like to thank our good friend, the Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, for his continued support and thank him for taking the time out of his busy schedule to speak at our reception.”
Whilst nothing concrete can be achieved until both Spain and Gibraltar have recognised Governments in place, it is clearly very important for Gibraltar to be seen to be supported by all major parties in the UK.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
