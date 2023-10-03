Alicante bound Easyjet flight declares emergency mid-flight

By Aaron Hindhaugh • Published: 03 Oct 2023 • 13:57

Easyjet flight forced into emergency landing CC/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0

An Easyjet flight taking off from Glasgow and due to land in Alicante has been forced to make an emergency landing.

With the plane having taken off on time from Glasgow airport and was full of holiday goers ready to descend for some sunshine in Alicante, they were abruptly derailed as they flew over Wales and forced to divert to Birmingham airport and make an emergency landing.

While no reason emerged immediately about this incident, it has now been reported that it was a medical emergency on board the flight which forced the pilot to divert his course and request an emergency landing in the Midlands.

The plane took off from Glasgow on time at 9:36 am this morning, before then touching down in Birmingham following a sharp right turn over Wales, at around 10:30 am and has now continued its journey onto Alicante.

How did the plane make an emergency landing?

Satellite imagery of the flight shows it made a sharp right turn to ensure they could easily make the emergency landing and allow for paramedics to meet them on the tarmac as soon as possible.

While in the air, the crew on board flight number EZY3107 issued a squawk 7700 code which is only used when they need to alter people of an on-board emergency, allowing a nearby airport to prepare the runway for any plane to land safely and securely.

It is believed that it was, in fact, a passenger on board who required emergency treatment and has since been taken to hospital for further checks and care, while the rest of the flight has not been hampered too much and should be on their holiday in no time.

Medical emergency forced unplanned landing en route to Alicante

A spokesperson for Easyjet has shared more information about the incident and what happened with the passenger in need of assistance, they said: “We can confirm that flight EZY3107 from Glasgow to Alicante diverted to Birmingham this morning due to a passenger onboard requiring urgent medical assistance.

“Paramedics met the aircraft on arrival where the passenger was transferred to hospital and the flight continued to Alicante.

“The safety and well-being of our customers and crew is always EasyJet’s highest priority.”

This is not the first time that a UK flight bound for Europe has had to make a different landing to the one they had planned when they took off with flight EZY2011 having to land in Lanzarote instead of Tenerife earlier this week due to their being a group of ‘unruly’ passengers on board.