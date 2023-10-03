Joe Biden’s son pleads not guilty to federal gun charges

By Aaron Hindhaugh • Published: 03 Oct 2023 • 17:17

Hunter Biden pleads not guilt to gun charges.

Hunter Biden has pleaded not guilty to federal gun charges as he appeared in court for the first time.

Joe Biden has had to cope with running one of the most powerful countries in the world despite his age as well as his own son, Hunter, facing criminal charges for illegally owning a handgun that he bought back in October 2018.

The US President’s son is now 53 years old, but given his obvious links to Joe Biden, this case has drawn widespread media attention, and now the fact he’s entered a not guilty plea will only make more people interested in what the outcome will be.

According to reports, it’s believed that Mr. Biden lied on his forms when purchasing a revolver in 2018, as he claimed he was not a heavy drug user at the time, however, that couldn’t have been further from the truth.

During the time at which he bought the handgun, Biden has now admitted he was indeed a heavy crack cocaine user, but does protest his innocence and stands by his claims that he did not break the law.

How long could Hunter Biden go to prison for?

If found guilty and convicted in a court of law, Biden faces up to 25 years in prison, which would be devastating for himself but also for his father as the President and also if he decides to run for another term in office.

There was talk about a resolve to all of these charges before it got to court, however, these fell apart rather quickly back in July, which saw Biden indicted shortly after.

As it stands, Biden has been charged with two counts of making false statements and one count of illegal gun possession. Both of these charges relate to the purchase of this revolver at a Deleware gun store and kept for 11 days.

What are the charges Biden faces?

In a personal memoir in 2021, Biden admitted that he was in a ‘full-blown addiction’ at the time he bought the handgun, which would usually mean he wasn’t in the right space to purchase and own a firearm.

Two of these criminal charges lodged against Biden are punishable by 10 years each and all stem around the fact Biden reportedly lied about his drug usage on a form when purchasing the handgun, while a third count related to his possession of a firearm while a drug user is punishable by up to five years.

As the case runs its course, it could well see Biden face a criminal trial, while his father tries to campaign for a re-election as US president.