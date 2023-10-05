British Benevolent Fund – 100 years old

By British Benevolent Fund • Published: 05 Oct 2023 • 15:02

The British Benevolent Fund celebrated its centenary last week at the official residence in Madrid of the British Ambassador to Spain, Hugh Elliott.

The milestone event brought over 150 guests from all over Spain to mark 100 years of supporting the British community in Spain.

Hugh Elliott, who is also patron of the fund, is the 27th British ambassador to accept the position, spoke warmly of the contribution made by the BBF as the “charity of last resort” and help provided for the most vulnerable in the British community in Spain.

Olaf Clayton, the chair of the British Benevolent Fund said that the fund was at the “front line of support” highlighting that the “repatriation of the vulnerable, helping the destitute and homeless were key parts of the modern BBF´s casework. This in addition to the many grants provided by those in dire need whose situation is often mired by “illness both physical and mental – alcoholism, domestic abuse · and are all part of the fund´s stock in trade”.

The BBF works in conjunction with over 50 charities ranging from the Red Cross to Caritas across the country as well as the UK´s consular network to deliver help when needed.

The evening which was sponsored by Green Park Global and HM Hospitals which ensured that the event was delivered at zero cost to the BBF and raised some 6,000 Euros for the British Benevolent Fund.

Further information / contact: olaf.clayton@britishbenevolentfund.org

Website: www.britishbenevolentfund.org