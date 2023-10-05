David Beckham Reveals All Over Sir Alex Ferguson Boot Incident

By George Dagless • Published: 05 Oct 2023 • 9:28

David Beckham has revealed how he had to be held back from Sir Alex Ferguson after the famous boot incident that left him with a cut eyebrow.

Beckham and Ferguson caused many headlines back during their time at Manchester United after the former was spotted with bandages over his left eye.

Indeed, it transpired that it had been caused by a football boot hitting him in the face, which his then boss Ferguson had kicked in frustration after a loss.

David Beckham opens up on Sir Alex Ferguson boot incident

Quoted by the Daily Mail, Beckham said of the infamous situation:

“We walked in the changing room and the boss is fuming. I can see it by his face.

“And when you see the boss’ face like this, you don’t want to be anywhere near him. It is a face that no one can do, trust me.”

Beckham claimed Ferguson was ‘effing and blinding’, and then said: “I went back at the boss and said “no” and then I swore. I said the f- word. And then I saw him change, and I was like, “s***, I really shouldn’t have said that”. I think I said the f-word too many times.

“I went at him – someone had to hold me back.”

Beckham didn’t want to leave Manchester United

Not long after, Beckham left for Real Madrid in Spain, but revealed that he never really wanted to leave Old Trafford when he did:

At the time, Beckham said: “Can I speak to the boss?” before being told, “No, he doesn’t want to talk to you.”

Beckham revealed: “And I said, ‘I need to speak to the boss, I need to know this is really what he wants’ and I pleaded to not go. I couldn’t get in contact with the boss. Did I ever want to leave Man United? No, never.”

An interesting revelation from Beckham, who played for Madrid and then the likes of LA Galaxy, PSG, and AC Milan.