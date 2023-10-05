This is why Netflix are planning to increase their monthly prices

By Aaron Hindhaugh •
Netflix users could be set for yet another price hike by the American-owned streaming giant.
It’s unfortunately yet more bad news for people who are subscribed to Netflix and use their streaming platform for movies and series because the company is reportedly soon going to be introducing a new price increase, which will be to the annoyance of many.
The streaming giant is reportedly looking to increase its monthly subscription for certain people around the world due to the Hollywood actor strike which has hit the company very hard as filming and recordings were halted as actors demanded better pay.
It wasn’t just better pay that actros were searching for though as they sought to fight against artificial intelligence (AI) from using their images without permission or being authorised to do so.
The Hollywood strike saw cinemas and seemingly streaming platforms hit very hard as there were no new films or series coming out as they once did at a fast nature, but now it’s been halted many premiers and favourite shows are bursting back onto big and small screens.
However, Netflix are reportedly still feeling the pinch from the strike and thus, have decided to increase its monthly prices, although there is still some good news for people all over Europe.
This is because this new price rise will only come into force in the USA and Canada initially, although Netflix have not come forward and claimed that this will not soon enough make its way overseas.
If that does end up happening then people will be cursing the streaming platform and potentially wondering if it’s worth having anymore due to the constant price rises that are coming their way because just last year Netflix decided to up their demands once again.
In the United Kingdom last year, Netflix users were forced to start shelling out £10.99 per month if they wish to keep their ability to stream Netflix shows and other films their catalogues have to offer.
It’s also not just the fact Netflix are continuing to increase the prices of their monthly subscriptions, but they are also getting rid of their most accessible nd user-friendly deals because just last July, they totally removed the ‘basic’ tier of subscription.
This tier was the cheapest one on offer to people and helped a lot of people during a very real cost of living crisis, but instead, families and single users are expected to pay at least, £4.99 per month if they want to keep their Netflix accounts.
