Spain To Support Ukraine ‘To The End’

By George Dagless • Published: 05 Oct 2023 • 14:06

Spain will support Ukraine to the end of the war with Russia, the country’s Prime Minister has vowed today.

Granada, in Spain, is hosting a summit of European leaders and Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy is in attendance.

He had been expected to attend, but nothing was confirmed until he himself posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he was in the Spanish city.

Naturally, part of the agenda at the summit is Ukraine and the ongoing war with Russia, with some of certain political persuasions in Europe and further afield suggesting that the amount of resource and support for the eastern European country should potentially be reduced.

Spain appear steadfast over their support, though, as updates following initial meetings at the summit begin to drip through.

Spain vows to support Ukraine

As per Interfax Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez expressed his complete solidarity with Ukraine.

“Solidarity, unity and, of course, all the support not only of the European government, but also of our societies. I think that all Europeans support Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his country,” said Sanchez.

“And of course, we are ready to support until the end of this war,” Sanchez said before the opening of the European Political Community Summit in Granada on Thursday.

“Now I am thinking about a reform that will provide a financial basis for directing all resources to help and support Ukraine in the coming years.

“We are very proud and honoured to see Volodymyr Zelenskyy here in Granada with us.”

Spain look set to continue their support in earnest for one of their fellow European countries, whilst it is expected the equivalent leaders of the likes of France, Germany, and the UK, are all expected to do the same.

Further meetings are set to take place at the summit, but the Ukraine crisis is naturally set to dominate much of the agenda.