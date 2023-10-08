Netflix Review: Check The Trailer For The Stunning Eight-Part Limited Series ‘Bodies’ Starring Stephen Graham

By Chris King • Updated: 08 Oct 2023 • 19:32

Image of Netflix and a remote control. Credit: Maxshit.pl/Shutterstock.com

NETFLIX continues to offer top-quality viewing this October in the form of a thrilling epic crime series called Bodies.

This eight-part limited series will premiere on Thursday, October 19. It has been adapted from the graphic Si Spencer novel of the same name that was released in 2015.

The plot revolves around four detectives who are all trying to solve the same crime but set in different time periods. Together, the four cops set out to investigate and uncover a conspiracy that spans 150 years, after starting out with a murder in Whitechapel, London.

They include Karl Whiteman, who is a dashing 1940s adventurer, Edmond Hillinghead, an 1890s overachiever, Detective Sergeant Shahara Hasan, a kickass female cop from the 2010s, and Maplewood, an amnesiac from post-apocalyptic 2050. The latter brings a haunting perspective to the story.

The four cops investigate the same case decades apart

Each detective works the same case in London in a different era. Inspector Edmond Hillinghead is the city’s most diligent detective but he is also guarding a dark secret.

His investigation takes place in 1890, at the time of Jack the Ripper. He finds himself dealing with the body of an unidentified male who he subsequently feels could have been killed by somebody with powerful friends.

Inspector Charles Whiteman is London’s top cop in 1940, at the time of the blitz. He previously managed to escape from Nazi-occupied Poland and now finds himself running the kind of rackets that he is paid to shut down. The discovery of a man’s body could see his double life exposed.

In 2014, racist rioters are wreaking havoc in the English capital. Detective Sergeant Shahara Hasan, a Muslim cop who is English to the core, is deployed to tackle them. When a man’s body is found, her investigation could well lead to something very sinister.

Following a terrifying techno-apocalypse, the last survivors of a mind-scrambling pulse wave roam the streets of 2050 London.

DC Maplewood is an amnesiac young woman who has no idea what the body she has uncovered is all about. Clearly, it was part of a ritualistic killing identical to similar ones that occurred many decades previously. However, the link between these murders turns out to be stronger, and stranger, than anyone could ever dream.

Stephen Graham heads the cast

An excellent cast features Stephen Graham, the Liverpudlian actor with a long list of credits to his name. These include The Irishman, Peaky Blinders, Gangs Of New York, Boiling Point, and Snatch. His character Elias Mannix is described as the ‘central character to the story’.

Maplewood is played by actress Shira Haas, who previously starred in Unorthodox on Netflix. Filling the role of DS Whiteman is another Netflix favourite from The Queen’s Gambit, Jacob Fortune-Lloyd.

Amaka Okafor, who is soon due to star in The Sandman on Netflix, plays DS Hasan. The part of DI Hillinghead is played by Anna Karenina actor, Kyle Soller.

Bodies was created by writer Paul Tomalin of No Offence and Torchwood fame. It was produced by Will Gould and Frith Tiplady’s Pursuit of Love producer Moonage Pictures. Tomalin and Danusia Samal of Gangs of London fame provided the scripts.

Marco Kreutzpaintner (Beat, Extinction, Soulmates) co-directed the series alongside Haolu Wang (Doctor Who, The Pregnant Ground, Lao Wai).