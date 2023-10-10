Eden Hazard: Former Real Madrid And Chelsea Player Announces Retirement

By George Dagless • Published: 10 Oct 2023 • 11:46

Eden Hazard has announced that he is retiring from football, bringing down the curtain on a stellar career.

The former Belgian international played for some of the biggest clubs in world football, including the likes of Chelsea and Real Madrid.

We perhaps saw the very best of him at Stamford Bridge, too, with him regularly in contention to be named Player of the Year in the Premier League, with his form at Chelsea leading to a big-money move to Madrid.

His time at Real was hampered by injuries, however, and so we never really saw his highest level for Los Blancos, which is a shame.

Eden Hazard confirms retirement from football

Taking to social media, Hazard posted that he was moving away from his playing career:

“You must listen to yourself and stay stop at the right time,” he wrote.

“After 16 years and more than 700 matches played, I have decided to end my career as a professional footballer.

“I was able to realise my dream, I have played and had fun on many pitches around the world.

“During my career, I was lucky to meet great managers, coaches and team-mates – thank you to everyone for these great times, I will miss you all.

“I also want to thank the clubs I have played for: LOSC, Chelsea and Real Madrid; and thank the RBFA for my Belgian selection.

“A special thank you to my family, my friends, my advisors and the people who have been close to me in good times and bad.

“Finally, a huge thank you to you, my fans, who have followed me for all these years and for your encouragement everywhere I have played.

“Now is the time to enjoy my loved ones and have new experiences. See you off the field soon my friends.”

Hazard was an excellent player in his prime and it’s a shame that he is moving on from the game at a relatively young age of 32.

He did have growing injury and fitness problems as his career went on, though, and so it perhaps makes sense that he is calling time on his career before he does any further damage to himself.

It’ll be fascinating to see what he does next, meanwhile, as he looks to the future.

Could we see him go into coaching or a punditry role? Time will tell, and in the meantime you just have to congratulate him on a fine career at the very highest level.