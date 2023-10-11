By Aaron Hindhaugh • Published: 11 Oct 2023 • 13:24

Margarita Robles reveals military aircrafts en route to evacuate Spanish citizens: ATME Twitter

Spain have sent two military aircrafts over to Israel as they look to evacuate 500 citizens left stranded amidst the ongoing war.

The Spanish Minister of Defence Margarita Robles has confirmed in a statement that Spain have sent two military-style aircraft over to Israel as they look to help citizens of their own country and other EU nationals escape the war-torn nation.

Just like pretty much every other country in Europe and a lot more around the world, Spain are desperately looking to locate everyone who is said to be unaccounted for over In Israel following the attack by Hamas militants on Sunday.

It’s believed that two Spaniards have been directly impacted by the fighting in Israel and the longer it goes on between the two sides and people remain stranded, then the more unlikely it will be to find and locate loved ones.

Spain have sent military aircrafts to rescue 500 citizens

These military aircrafts were first reported about this morning and it’s believed that the first one has already landed and taken people away from Israel with no problems when it came to landing or leaving the dangerous country.

Reports have suggested that the first plane was carrying 200 people on board and they were a mixture of Spanish citizens, fellow EU nationals from other countries as well as citizens from other countries.

This flight is said to have landed in Tel Aviv temporarily before then taking off again and heading back to Madrid, were many will be reunited with loved ones after a terrifying few days in Israel.

There have been no reports as to the whereabouts of the second military aircraft heading to Tel Aviv, however, it will seemingly have at least 300 people on it to ensure the total of 500 evacuated is indeed met today.

What are countries doing to help people in Israel?

Spain are certainly not the only country actively looking to put a fast-track plan together and rescue people from Israel as soon as possible, especially due to the fact they look to be showing no sign of slowing down their assault on the Palestinians.

It appears that today and tomorrow, Thursday 12 October, are the days when a lot of countries will start to send aircrafts over to Israel, with France, Germany, Italy and Poland all seemingly following the same logical plans as Spain.

Despite the Hamas group being the first one to lodge an attack on Israel, it now appears as though they have seen the most bloodshed according to reports with Israel also cutting off all electricity and water supplies to the baldy-hit Gaza strip.

Reports from around the world have suggested that the death toll is now standing at around 2,100 which accounts for people losing their lives on both sides of the war, and it just raises the question as to whether it’s all worth it, but given how long the tensions have been rife between the two sides, the answer to them is clearly, yes.