By Aaron Hindhaugh • Published: 10 Oct 2023 • 14:29

Several EU nationals remain missing amid Israel-Hamas war.

A whole host of EU nationals are still said to be missing, unaccounted for and potentially being held hostage.

The world has been plunged into a pit of worry and despair over the last three days since the Hamas militant group launched a surprise and blood-thirsty attack on the people of Israel after years of conflict between the two sides.

Israel certainly didn’t hold back in their response having already killed over 800 Hamas militants, according to reports, as well as announcing they will be cutting off all electricity and water supplies to the Gaza region.

There have now been thousands confirmed dead on both sides of this war which has also seen many lose their homes in the process despite not even being involved in any of the fighting.

While the impact on the people of Israel and Palestine is the worst of all and can never be truly felt by people over in Europe, loved ones are still missing and some are even thought to have been kidnapped during their time out in Israel.

How many EU nationals are missing in Israel?

The world-famous news outlet, Al Jazeera have compiled a list with the latest information regarding the EU nationals who are still said to be missing or pronounced dead due to them, unfortunately, being in Israel at this cruel time.

A lot of the people who are currently unaccounted for, dead and missing were attending a music festival in Israel which was one of the largest targets for the Hamas group who landed from the skies and unleashed hell on civilians.

Many were seen to be running away from the people sent to fire bullets at them and try to end their lives, and while some were not killed, a lot were pronounced dead or were taken hostage because they were simply in Israeli territory.

As of the time of posting the story Al Jazeera claims the following people are missing from their home countries:

Austria – Three missing

France – Two dead and 14 missing

Germany – Several held hostage

Ireland – One missing

Italy – Two missing

Russia – One dead and four missing

United Kingdom – One dead and one missing (Althgouh SkyNews have reported this total is now higher)

What do Israel have planned next for the Palestinians?

Israel have sent out a chilling warning to not just the Hamas group or the Palestinian people, but also to the world, as they have admitted that their attacks won’t be clean, meaning a lot more people are indeed going to die before this war comes to a close.

They also claimed that any area which is even slightly occupied by the Hamas group would be targeted with military force and could see people lose their lives and even their homes if they were hit with rockets or explosives.

All of the governments around the world will be doing their utmost to ensure their citizens return safe and sound with little hurt being caused, although the UK government have been called out for their lack of help to one person over in Israel.