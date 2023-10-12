Inspirational 104-Year-Old Skydiver Passes Away

By John Ensor • Published: 12 Oct 2023 • 17:09

Dorothy Hoffner, skydiving at 104. Credit: Skydivechicago/Instagram.com

How often can one truly say that they seized the day? One such person was Dorothy Hoffner, a 104-year-old Chicago woman who earlier this month made headlines for her skydiving adventure.

On the night of Sunday, September 8, Dorothy Hoffner, renowned for her audacious skydive earlier this month, passed away peacefully in her sleep, writes The New York Times.

A Life In The Limelight

Born December 17, 1918, Dorothy’s life took a sudden turn from her tranquil evenings watching ‘M*A*S*H’ reruns at the Brookdale Lake View senior living centre. Journalists and television producers were clamouring for her time after her skydiving escapade on October 1. This wasn’t her first jump; she had previously skydived at 100, describing the experience as enjoyable.

More Than Just A Record

Her recent 10,000-foot jump transformed her into an inspiration for many. Before her jump, her thoughts were refreshingly mundane: ‘What are we having for dinner?’ Even after learning she might have set a Guinness World Record, her attitude remained unchanged.

Joe Conant, 62, a close acquaintance, mentioned that Dorothy was initially indifferent to the media frenzy. However, as days passed, she began to see it as a chance to connect with new people.

A Glimpse Into Her Past

In her interactions, she seldom delved deep into her early life in post-World War I Chicago. Yet, she shared snippets: her humble beginnings, her job at Illinois Bell, and her decision to remain single, which she believed gave her more freedom. Her adventures included German boat rides, driving her blue Dodge Coronet, and spontaneous trips to Mexican beaches.

She was fond of saying, a variation of a biblical verse: ‘I go by “Love your neighbour as yourself,”‘ she said. ‘So I love all my neighbours. Of course, I don’t like them all.’

Conant, who frequently spoke with Dorothy, remembered a call from ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’. After an hour-long conversation, when asked for a TV interview, she simply responded, ‘No, I’m good,’ according to Conant.

Dorothy’s skydiving escapade has yet to be confirmed by Guinness Records. Reportedly that was the last thing on Dorothy’s mind, she did it simply because she wanted to. Her adventurous spirit is a lesson to all in living life to its fullest.