Updated: 13 Oct 2023 • 19:02
King Charles III has personally approved an entirely redesigned set of UK coins which reflect his passion and care for conservation and the natural world.
The eight coins depict respective symbolism representing all of the United Kingdom, which will come into circulation by the end of the year to mark the reign of the new monarch.
The Royal Mint also told the BBC that, “The large numbers will be very appealing to children who are learning to count and about the use of money.”
“Also the animals and everything you see on these coins will appeal to children. They are great conversation starters.”
Rebecca Morgan, a director at the Royal Mint added,
“We know a large proportion of the country is still heavily reliant on cash.”
“It is also tradition to mark the moment of a monarch coming to the throne with a new set of coinage, so it is important that we carry on that tradition.”
The coins remain unchanged in terms of their size and shape but the following imagery has been added to the new set:
1p – A hazel dormouse, which has seen its population halve since 2007
2p – A red squirrel, which is expected to blend into the colour of the copper coin
5p – An oak tree leaf, signifying its role as a rich habitat for biodiversity in woodland areas and an association with monarchy of the past
10p – The capercaillie – the world’s largest grouse – found in a small part of Scotland and threatened with extinction
20p – A puffin
50p – The Atlantic salmon, which is at threat from river pollution and habitat loss
£1 – Bees
£2 – National flowers – a rose for England, a daffodil for Wales, a thistle for Scotland and a shamrock for Northern Ireland
As is custom, the direction in which the monarch is facing on the coin has alternated.
King Charles is shown to be looking toward the left, whilst his late mother Queen Elizabeth II glanced to the right as you looked at the coins which reflected her time on the throne.
The inscription around the new £2 coin reads “In servitio omnium”, meaning “In the service of all” which was taken from the King’s proclamation last September.
A rollout of new banknotes will also follow but this process will be slower and will not take effect until mid-2024.
