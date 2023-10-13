“Also the animals and everything you see on these coins will appeal to children. They are great conversation starters.”

Rebecca Morgan, a director at the Royal Mint added,

“We know a large proportion of the country is still heavily reliant on cash.”

“It is also tradition to mark the moment of a monarch coming to the throne with a new set of coinage, so it is important that we carry on that tradition.”

What designs have been used on the new King Charles coins?

The coins remain unchanged in terms of their size and shape but the following imagery has been added to the new set:

1p – A hazel dormouse, which has seen its population halve since 2007

2p – A red squirrel, which is expected to blend into the colour of the copper coin

5p – An oak tree leaf, signifying its role as a rich habitat for biodiversity in woodland areas and an association with monarchy of the past

10p – The capercaillie – the world’s largest grouse – found in a small part of Scotland and threatened with extinction

20p – A puffin

50p – The Atlantic salmon, which is at threat from river pollution and habitat loss

£1 – Bees

£2 – National flowers – a rose for England, a daffodil for Wales, a thistle for Scotland and a shamrock for Northern Ireland

What else has changed on the new British coins?

As is custom, the direction in which the monarch is facing on the coin has alternated.

King Charles is shown to be looking toward the left, whilst his late mother Queen Elizabeth II glanced to the right as you looked at the coins which reflected her time on the throne.

The inscription around the new £2 coin reads “In servitio omnium”, meaning “In the service of all” which was taken from the King’s proclamation last September.

A rollout of new banknotes will also follow but this process will be slower and will not take effect until mid-2024.