One Killed, Two Injured In France School Knife Attack

By George Dagless • Published: 13 Oct 2023 • 12:40

Image of French National Police officer. Credit: Obatala-photography/Shutterstock.com

One person has died and another two have been seriously injured in a knife attack at a French school.

The attack has taken place in Arras, in northern France, with at least three people being targeted by a knife-wielding attacker at a local school in the town.

Indeed, one person has been confirmed as being killed in the attack, whilst another two are seriously injured following the stabbings earlier on on Friday morning.

Local police in the area have said that a man, armed with a knife, killed one of the teachers at the high school in Arras, as well as attacking two other people and leaving them wounded.

The incident took place at the Gambetta high school, which is situated in the centre of the town.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, France’s interior minister Gerald Darmanin revealed that the attacker had been arrested by police and taken into custody, where they will now look to discover a motive and whether this is an isolated attack.

There are also unconfirmed reports over the man potentially shouting ‘Allahu Akbar,’ though there has been no verification of this.

BFM TV has reported that the attacker was about 20 years old and a former pupil at the school.

They have said that the person killed was a French language teacher, whilst a sports teacher was among those stabbed and injured. Pupils at the school were confined to their classrooms for safety.

Where is Arras?

Arras is a town in northern France, just about to the north east of the capital Paris, and close to the border with Belgium.

It is a small town, and the residents of it will be shocked by the news that one of their schools has been attacked in this way, and members of the local community have either been killed or seriously harmed.

A police investigation is ongoing.