Top Gear: Freddie Flintoff Secures £9 Million Payout

By John Ensor • Published: 14 Oct 2023 • 9:19

Freddie filming for Top Gear in November 2022. Credit: Andrew Flintoff/X

The near-fatal crash suffered by Freddie Flintoff, which left him with facial injuries, has resulted in a huge financial settlement from the BBC.

The BBC has reached a settlement with former England cricket captain Freddie Flintoff following his crash while filming Top Gear. The incident occurred last December at the show’s test track at Dunsfold Aerodrome.

Nine months later, 45-year-old Flintoff, made his first public appearance since the accident, displaying facial injuries, writes the Guardian.

£9 Million Settlement

The Sun newspaper revealed that the settlement is valued at £9 million, an agreement that is said to be mutually acceptable to both Flintoff and the BBC.

A spokesperson on behalf of the BBC announced: ‘BBC Studios has reached an agreement with Freddie that we believe supports his continued rehabilitation, return to work, and future plans. We have sincerely apologised to Freddie and will continue to support him with his recovery.”

For clarification, BBC Studios operates as a commercial entity which is separate from BBC licence fee income.

Uncertain Future Of Top Gear

Following the crash, series 34 of the long-running programme was halted. In March, the BBC announced the inappropriate nature of resuming the series after an internal investigation into the incident. Decisions regarding the show’s future episodes will be made in conjunction with BBC Content.

Flintoff’s Career

Flintoff took on the role of Top Gear presenter in 2019. His television career also includes appearances on Sky’s A League of Their Own and winning the first series of the Australian version of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

He hosted BBC shows such as Andrew Flintoff’s Field of Dreams, where he searched for cricketing talent in his hometown, Preston.

Last month Flintoff was spotted alongside England’s cricket team in a temporary coaching role, with signs of his facial injuries clearly evident.