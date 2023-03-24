Top Gear series 34 axed

By Julia Cameron • 24 March 2023 • 8:46

Photo by Featureflash Photo Agency for Shutterstock

The latest Top Gear series has been axed by the BBC following an investigation into the accident by presenter and former cricketer Andrew “Freddie” Flintoff.

The Top Gear presenter was injured while filming at the Top Gear racetrack at Dunsfold Park Aerodrome in Surrey. He suffered facial injuries and broken ribs.

The BBC said “Under the circumstances, we feel it would be inappropriate to resume making series 34 of Top Gear at this time. They went on to say “We understand it will be disappointing for fans, but it is the right thing to do, and we’ll make a judgement about how best to continue later this year.

The statement also said they would continue to support Freddie Flintoff with his recovery and that the axing of the series had also “impacted the production team, who we continue to support. Finally, there will be a health and safety review of the show, in line with our procedures.”

Flintoff began presenting the show’s twenty-seventh series along with Chris Harris and Paddy McGuiness, but reports have surfaced that Flintoff may quit the show because he feels traumatised and has said that he “feels lucky to be alive.”

The crash wasn’t Flintoff’s first. The former cricketer was also involved in a crash at Elvington Airfield in Yorkshire and into a market stall in Nottinghamshire. In both these accidents, he walked away unharmed.

Source: https://news.sky.com/story/bbc-will-no-longer-film-latest-top-gear-series-after-investigation-into-flintoff-accident-12841215