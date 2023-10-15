The US government is also thought to be working on a similar plan for Palestinian-Americans, with countless other nationalities seeking a way out.

Incredibly difficult process to evacuate civilians from Gaza

On the focus of getting people out safely Cleverly detailed the dialogue he has had with other delegates:

“I’ve spoken on a number of occasions with my Egyptian counterpart,” he told Sky News.

“We stay in very close coordination with the United States of America, with other friends in the region and of course with the Israeli government trying to coordinate a time window when the Rafah crossing can be opened so that people can leave.”

“That is proving incredibly difficult. So I’m not able to say with any certainty when that crossing may be open.”

He continued, “This is very important for the British nationals in Gaza. We continue to support them, we continue to update them as much as we can through text messaging and whatever other means is available.”

“We will keep supporting the British nationals in Gaza and we will keep working with the US, with the Israelis and others to try and bring this crossing into use.”

Every hour counts in this conflict crisis, especially for those hit hardest and in desperate need of help.