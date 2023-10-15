By Graeme Hanna •
British nationals currently in Gaza have been advised to be ready for the opening of the Rafah crossing into Egypt although there is still work to be done to secure that passage.
Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said the UK has “not been successful” yet in prising open the gates in what is an international effort to secure a way out for so many people.
Hamas, Egypt, and Israel all usually exercise control over who can pass through but the current situation has replaced relative normality with the unknown.
However, British nationals have been told to be ready to use the south Gaza crossing which is currently the only route out toward sanctuary. With the numbers of civilians heading south out of necessity, the whole operation will need to be very carefully handled amid the crisis and chaos that is all around.
As reported by the i, Cleverly said he was working with Israel, Egypt and “other leading political voices in the region” to open the crossing. That is a humanitarian priority and once it happens, much more can be done in terms of evacuating British nationals and providing the required support and basic supplies for people fleeing Gaza.
The US government is also thought to be working on a similar plan for Palestinian-Americans, with countless other nationalities seeking a way out.
Incredibly difficult process to evacuate civilians from Gaza
On the focus of getting people out safely Cleverly detailed the dialogue he has had with other delegates:
“I’ve spoken on a number of occasions with my Egyptian counterpart,” he told Sky News.
“We stay in very close coordination with the United States of America, with other friends in the region and of course with the Israeli government trying to coordinate a time window when the Rafah crossing can be opened so that people can leave.”
“That is proving incredibly difficult. So I’m not able to say with any certainty when that crossing may be open.”
He continued, “This is very important for the British nationals in Gaza. We continue to support them, we continue to update them as much as we can through text messaging and whatever other means is available.”
“We will keep supporting the British nationals in Gaza and we will keep working with the US, with the Israelis and others to try and bring this crossing into use.”
Every hour counts in this conflict crisis, especially for those hit hardest and in desperate need of help.
