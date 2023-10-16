EU Breath Sigh Of Relief As Donald Tusk Leads Victorious Pro-EU Coalition

By John Ensor • Published: 16 Oct 2023 • 11:18

Donald Tusk at the polling station. Credit: DonaldTusk/X

AGAINST the odds, Poland’s pro-European coalition parties appear to have clinched victory in their elections held over the weekend.

In a dramatic election outcome, the staunchly pro-EU politician, Donald Tusk, has emerged victorious in Poland. Tusk’s Civic Coalition, in alliance with the Third Way and the New Left, successfully overcome Law and Justice (PiS) from securing an unprecedented third term in power, writes the Express.

Election Results And Coalition Success

On Sunday night, polls indicated that Poland’s opposition coalition has likely won 248 seats in the 460-seat lower house of parliament, the Sejm. Law and Justice managed to secure 200 seats, paving the way for former European Council President Tusk, to form a government.

Blow To Pro-Polexit

The outcome marks a significant setback for PiS and those in Poland advocating for the country’s exit from the European Union.

Tusk, one of Brexit’s most fearsome opponents, expressed his joy at the victory, saying, ‘I have been a politician for many years. I’m an athlete. Never in my life have I been so happy about taking seemingly second place.

‘Poland won. Democracy has won. We have removed them from power. This result might still be better, but already today we can say this is the end of the bad time, this is the end of Law and Justice rule.’

Law and Justice leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski pointed out that the party had garnered nearly 37 per cent of the votes, making it the party with the most votes in three consecutive parliamentary elections.

Final Results Awaited

Vote counting is ongoing, and the state electoral commission anticipates having the final results by Tuesday morning.

This victory for the pro-EU coalition marks a turning point in Polish politics and raises optimism about the country’s future relationship with the European Union.