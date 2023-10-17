Happy Couple Fight To Let Pet Into Wedding

By John Ensor • Updated: 17 Oct 2023 • 11:40

Mak. Credit: Change.org

A couple who are to be married have raised a petition to allow Mak, their dog, to join in the celebration.

On Saturday, October 28, Conchi and Roberto are set to tie the knot at Vitoria-Gasteiz City Hall, a day filled with joy, love, and the presence of cherished family members. Among those, their beloved adopted dog, Mak, holds a special place in their hearts.

However, the Vitoria City Council has regrettably denied them the opportunity to have Mak by their side on their special day.

New Legal Status For Furry Friends

The legal landscape has evolved, recognizing that pets are not mere possessions but cherished family members. Recent reforms in the Civil Code have elevated animals to a status where they are considered sentient beings, capable of feeling, and integral members of people’s households.

Legislators acknowledge the deep emotional bond that exists between humans and their animal companions. Therefore, by law, animals have earned their place within families, and reportedly there is no valid reason to exclude a dog from entering a town hall.

Rights And Regulations

Both Basque Animal Protection Law and national legislation concur on the right of animals to access public spaces when accompanied by their owners on a leash, unless expressly prohibited and duly signposted.

Apparently, there is no visible indication on the town hall’s exterior that explicitly bans dogs from entry. According to the happy couple, it’s time for the Vitoria-Gasteiz City Council to align its policies with evolving societal norms.

Society is undergoing a transformation, and public administrations must adapt accordingly. Several autonomous communities, like Logroño, are already open to the idea of animals attending weddings, recognising the integral role they play in people’s lives.

Family Affair

A study by Rover.com reveals that 51 per cent of respondents wish for their beloved pets to be part of their wedding day because, to them, pets are family. Mak is undoubtedly a cherished family member to Conchi and Roberto, and they want the chance to have him present as they exchange their vows.

In their statement, Conchi and Roberto affirm that the wedding date is fast approaching, thus the need to act swiftly. They ask everyone to join them in urging the Vitoria-Gasteiz City Council to grant Mak entry to the building on October 28.

People have also voiced their opinions: ‘I don’t see a problem with our dogs accompanying us to our celebrations. Nobody bats an eyelid at dogs when they help locate victims in earthquakes, wrote one person. Another added: ‘He is a better friend than many humans.’

Why not click the petition on Change.org, and help the happy couple unite for a joyful celebration that includes every member of the family, furry or otherwise.