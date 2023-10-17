Happy Couple Fight To Let Pet Into Wedding

By John Ensor •
Updated: 17 Oct 2023 • 11:40
Mak.
Credit: Change.org
A couple who are to be married have raised a petition to allow Mak, their dog, to join in the celebration.
On Saturday, October 28, Conchi and Roberto are set to tie the knot at Vitoria-Gasteiz City Hall, a day filled with joy, love, and the presence of cherished family members. Among those, their beloved adopted dog, Mak, holds a special place in their hearts.
However, the Vitoria City Council has regrettably denied them the opportunity to have Mak by their side on their special day.
The legal landscape has evolved, recognizing that pets are not mere possessions but cherished family members. Recent reforms in the Civil Code have elevated animals to a status where they are considered sentient beings, capable of feeling, and integral members of people’s households.
Legislators acknowledge the deep emotional bond that exists between humans and their animal companions. Therefore, by law, animals have earned their place within families, and reportedly there is no valid reason to exclude a dog from entering a town hall.
Both Basque Animal Protection Law and national legislation concur on the right of animals to access public spaces when accompanied by their owners on a leash, unless expressly prohibited and duly signposted.
Apparently, there is no visible indication on the town hall’s exterior that explicitly bans dogs from entry. According to the happy couple, it’s time for the Vitoria-Gasteiz City Council to align its policies with evolving societal norms.
Society is undergoing a transformation, and public administrations must adapt accordingly. Several autonomous communities, like Logroño, are already open to the idea of animals attending weddings, recognising the integral role they play in people’s lives.
A study by Rover.com reveals that 51 per cent of respondents wish for their beloved pets to be part of their wedding day because, to them, pets are family. Mak is undoubtedly a cherished family member to Conchi and Roberto, and they want the chance to have him present as they exchange their vows.
In their statement, Conchi and Roberto affirm that the wedding date is fast approaching, thus the need to act swiftly. They ask everyone to join them in urging the Vitoria-Gasteiz City Council to grant Mak entry to the building on October 28.
People have also voiced their opinions: ‘I don’t see a problem with our dogs accompanying us to our celebrations. Nobody bats an eyelid at dogs when they help locate victims in earthquakes, wrote one person. Another added: ‘He is a better friend than many humans.’
Why not click the petition on Change.org, and help the happy couple unite for a joyful celebration that includes every member of the family, furry or otherwise.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Doncaster, Yorkshire, John now lives in Galicia, Northern Spain with his wife Nina.
He is passionate about news, music, cycling and animals.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.